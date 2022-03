21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

A super slim pitcher that fits right inside the underutilized space in your refrigerator's door

"I have been looking for the right jar or container for juices and drink mixes for years. Well, after using this continuously for a few months, I'm convinced that this product is it!! The size is large enough to make Crystal Light iced tea mix with lots of room left. So I can make it before I have run out of my last batch.You can shake your drink, and it will not leak. Also, the jug and top are so easy to clean when you unlock the top. It is also a 'snap' to close. GREAT product!" — Sandy S