21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

A pack of liners for your crisper bins so your fruits and veggies stay fresh long enough for you to actually eat them.
An egg holder so you can stop stacking those flimsy cartons on top of each other.
A super slim pitcher that fits right inside the underutilized space in your refrigerator’s door.
A set of liners that'll protect your shelves from spills, stains, and the general nastiness
Promising review:
"I love these fridge liners! I actually ordered another set because I’m so picky I wanted all shelves the same teal/blue color. So pretty and easy to clean. I noticed they don’t slide. Stayed in place when items were on them or even if I tried to move them. Good buy." — Bwag
Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two color varieties).
A set of storage bins to add some order to your chaotic mess of groceries
Promising review:
"It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." — BookBroke
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $36.99.
A set of bins with a super-handy handle that lets you easily slide them back and forth
Promising review:
"These were the perfect size for my fridge and freezer. I use one for ice and the other for random things in the fridge. The handles are great and make it easy to take them in and out. I'm probably going to order a few more to add to my fridge for better organization." — Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $16.57+ (available in two sizes and a multipack).
Promising review:
"In the past I have used drawer liners that just line the drawer, they definitely did not prolong produce life. These liners met all my expectations- my head of lettuce a week later is still crisp and fresh, as well as my strawberries and kiwi!" — Beth
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.93.
A small yet spacious clip-on drawer
Promising review:
"Why has it taken me [so] long to buy this?! This is $20 well spent! Takes literally seconds to install and adds so much functionality. We have a smaller fridge and are always struggling to find ways to organize. No complaints!" — Barnabas D Wong-Filotei
Get it from Amazon for $20.50.
The Absolute Kitchen/Etsy
A pack of washable, reusable zipper bags
Promising review:
"Great for any use. Easy to move meat around if you are adding seasoning for a marinade. Good seal for thawing items from the freezer without getting leakage all over the fridge. The arrows on the bag and plastic lock make it simple to assemble. I've washed all the bags by hand so far and it was very quick with a brush and some mild soap." — Ashley GrafGet a pack of seven from The Absolute Kitchen on Etsy for $39.99.
Promising review:
"This is a perfect space saver, and so much better than reusing the disposable cartons! I love that it is longer than a standard carton, utilizing more depth of the fridge shelf. I stack two on a low clearance shelf and this way can put 42 eggs in just a little more width than 24 eggs in regular cartons." — Kristen J
Get it from Amazon for $20.07.
An egg-dispensing tray that's slightly tilted so the eggs just roll forward as you remove one
Promising review:
"Product works as designed. When an egg is removed, the egg behind it rolls into the open space. I like that the eggs are covered so I can easily stack other things on top, like fruit clamshells. This makes the space utilized twice. It’s much better than those open rectangular bins that you stack the eggs in." — Mary
Get it from Vandue on Etsy for $19.95 (also available in sets of two and three).
A spinning turntable to help you easily access all those condiments that get shoved to the back
Promising review:
"I just received these today and 'put them to work' immediately! I am short and it is hard for me to reach items on the top shelves of my refrigerator. (The shelves are deep which makes it even more difficult.) Now that I have the items on these turntables, there is no problem at all. I also have a turntable on my bottom shelf and with a quick turn, I can easily see what I have. I especially like the fact that they are nonskid.
" — Frequent Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 14 colors).
A space-saving wine rack for anyone whose fridge is a bit too small for storing them upright
Promising review:
"This was exactly what I was looking for. A low profile yet stackable storage solution for my wine in the fridge. My bottles don't roll around anymore and I can identify the wine with ease." — Rikster
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $25.99.
A can dispensing rack that'll hold all your favorite sodas
Promising review:
"We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place.
Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." — Nancy Pearson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.47 (available in four colors).
A pouch hanger so you'll have the perfect spot to store those super-convenient apple sauce pouches
Storage Theory is a small Etsy shop based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $14.87+ (available in two styles and multipacks).
CalliBanana Boutique/Etsy
A set of labels so you can designate the perfect place for all your groceries
Promising review:
"These labels are perfect! I ordered several to organize and label fridge bins. I love the font. They are super easy to apply as well. I may end up labeling everything in my house." — Wendy NormanGet it from CalliBanana Boutique on Etsy for $1.50+ (available in four sizes and 18 fonts).
Promising review:
"I have been looking for the right jar or container for juices and drink mixes for years. Well, after using this continuously for a few months, I'm convinced that this product is it!! The size is large enough to make Crystal Light iced tea mix with lots of room left. So I can make it before I have run out of my last batch. This is a large size, but it is also lightweight and a slim design for refrigerator storage. And it is totally leakproof when you lock down the top!
You can shake your drink, and it will not leak. Also, the jug and top are so easy to clean when you unlock the top. It is also a 'snap' to close. GREAT product!" — Sandy S
Get it from Amazon for $6.49+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
These storage tubs with a removable divider
Promising review:
"These are amazing! Not only do I love the design for aesthetic reasons but they do so well at keeping our fruit fresh. I used to worry about keeping berries in our fridge for more than three days and now we’re eating them a week or more after purchasing! I am blown away by these and highly recommend them! Easy to use and clean as well." — Shelby
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in a pack of two).
A set of meal prep containers that are perfectly divided for your main dish and a side
Promising review:
"These are some of the best containers I've ever purchased. They are weighty and feel super solid. I'm impressed how deep the container is too!
I believe the best feature of the container is the lid. It has a rubber gasket around the rim that makes the container leak proof from any potential tipping! The snaps also feel secure when closing the lid. It is nice as well how it gives you the option to remove the snaps on the side if you want to thoroughly clean the lid." — Maddie
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $34.99.
These ridiculously convenient magnetic bottle holders
Promising review:
"Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well. This solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small thinks like cheese or something." — AbbyValentine
Get them from Amazon for $29.99.
A simple rubber mat that will basically transform your shelf into a steady, perfect pyramid
Promising review:
"This is a great little gadget. It helps organize the beer! You can put more bottles/cans in the fridge as opposed to standing upright. Love it. Gonna order a second!" — Mary P.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
A handy dandy airtight deli keeper
It's also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe!Promising review:
"I bought this just for bacon and it's awesome. Don't have to open the greasy package all the time. Just open and peel off what I want. Holds at least 3 lbs. Sturdy too." — Steve
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three styles).
A pack of stainless steel wipes to tackle any pesky fingerprints
Promising review:
"I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.
Get a two-pack of 30-count tubs from Amazon for $16.96.
And because your freezer is probably a mess too, an ice cube tray with a lid so your ice never absorbs any freezer odors
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out.
These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side." — Kalisa
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.