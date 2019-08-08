'Friends' Is Getting The Lego Treatment In Honor Of Its 25th Anniversary

Fans of “Friends” may be waiting indefinitely for a reboot, but the NBC sitcom’s classic characters will be reuniting this year ― in miniature form, that is.

On Thursday, Lego unveiled plans for a “Friends”-themed toy set, released just in time for the show’s 25th anniversary. The 1,070-piece set will faithfully re-create the show’s iconic Central Perk coffee shop. Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey are all present as figurines, along with Central Perk barista Gunther. Available Sept. 1, it will retail for $59.99.

Lego teased the product with a short re-creation of the “Friends” credits on Twitter earlier this week.

Coming soon

Lego’s Senior Director of Brand Relations Michael McNally told HuffPost in an email that the company is “excited” to replicate the characters and setting of the milestone series, calling it “a must-have for ‘Friends’ fans.”

In recent years, the toy company has re-created a number of TV shows and pop culture icons for fans. In June, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” got the Lego treatment in a 2,287-piece set ahead of its third-season debut.



And Lego isn’t the only company celebrating “Friends,” which nabbed six Emmy Awards during its 10-season run.

Last month, Pottery Barn released a new furniture line inspired by the hit series. Yes, the apothecary table purchased by both Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) in the aptly titled Season 6 episode, “The One with the Apothecary Table,” was included.

Lego From left: Figures of Chandler, Joey, Monica, Ross, Phoebe and Rachel are included in the new Lego set.

Though Aniston and her co-stars have expressed interest in a “Friends” reboot, co-creator Marta Kauffman dashed fans’ hopes for a new version of the series in an interview with Rolling Stone in March.

“All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone,” she said﻿. “The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint.”

For now, anyway, these Lego “Friends” will be there for you.

