The cast of “Friends” came together on Monday to offer a touching tribute to actor Matthew Perry.
Two days after the actor’s death, co-stars Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow released a statement to People honoring their longtime cast mate:
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.
There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.
In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
All five of the surviving “Friends” stars signed the message.
The statement comes after many other friends and co-workers of Perry’s posted tributes, including Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and “Friends” guest stars like Maggie Wheeler, Paget Brewster and Morgan Fairchild.
Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi Saturday night at his home in Los Angeles. Although it appears he died in a drowning incident, E! Online said it may take several weeks before the cause of death will be disclosed.
NBC News is reporting that the initial autopsy results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.
A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report obtained by the network said Perry’s cause of death has been deferred.