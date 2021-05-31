It’s the one where Ed Sheeran does The Routine.

Courteney Cox finally gave “Friends” fans the performance they’ve all been waiting for on Sunday ― with a little extra surprise. More than 20 years later, the actor showed she’s still got Monica Geller’s moves from 1999 “Friends” episode “The One With The Routine.” Some viewers commented, though, that Monica’s dance partner and brother, Ross, played by David Schwimmer, looked a little different:

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” Sheeran wrote alongside his own Instagram post.

Cox and the English singer have been friends for years. Sheeran even introduced her to her partner, Johnny McDaid of the British band Snow Patrol. And though Sheeran’s evidently a diehard fan (or perhaps just a really good pal), he didn’t make an appearance on the official and long-awaited “Friends: The Reunion” special, which premiered Thursday nearly 27 years after the show first went to air.

The nearly two-hourlong reunion featured a string of celebrity fans, including Justin Bieber as “Spudnik,” Lady Gaga with a soaring “Smelly Cat” rendition and Cara Delevingne modeling Rachel’s famously heinous pink bridesmaid dress.

The beloved Ross and Monica dance was a moment that many people were hoping to see recreated during the reunion, but the actors apparently weren’t too keen.

“I did say, ‘Would you ever consider doing The Routine?’ And both of them were like, ‘Oh, please don’t make us do that,’” director Ben Winston told The Hollywood Reporter.

Here it is, in all its original glory: