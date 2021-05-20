Stephen Colbert came *thisclose* to scoring a role on “Friends,” he revealed to cast member Lisa Kudrow (aka Phoebe Buffay on the show).

On Wednesday, “The Late Show” host remembered once auditioning for a one-week part.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that. Not with anybody, with a casting director or something. Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys,” he recalled.

But the audition went south, just like his try-out for the role of Screech in “Saved by the Bell.”

“And... I didn’t get it,” Colbert said of the “Friends” gig.

“I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it,” he added. “I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.”

