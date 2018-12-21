'Friends' Stars 'Reunite' To Cover Mariah Carey's Holiday Classic

A festive “Friends” reunion (of sorts) goes down in this new mashup.

YouTube channel “Friends Singing” used clever video wizardry to make it look as if Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe and Monica are singing Mariah Carey’s classic holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Advertisement

OK, so the editing may be a little rough around the edges in parts. But the clip, posted online Thursday, is still enough to get viewers firmly into the holiday mood.

Check out the clip here:

Compare it with Carey’s original here:

Check out Fifth Harmony’s version here:

Advertisement