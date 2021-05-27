They will be “Friends” forever ― but the cast of the iconic sitcom won’t be reuniting again publicly to talk old times.

As the tearful proceedings wrapped up on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” which premiered Thursday, Courteney Cox made the surprising declaration.

“Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

Cox, however, did have reassuring words for castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

“I’ll tell you one thing: We are not waiting so long to have dinner,” Cox added.

“No we will not,” Aniston agreed. “We will not wait that long to get together.”

While fans’ wishes for another type or reunion ― perhaps a sequel or limited reboot ― have not been granted, the confirmation of HBO Max’s unscripted reunion special last year did rev up the show’s already-powerful nostalgia engine.

The stars reportedly earned $3 million to $4 million each for it.

Another reason for them to say thanks for the memories.