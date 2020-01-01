'Friends' Is No Longer There For Fans On Netflix And The Complaints Have Begun

Before you make your Twitter bio, “The One Where I’m Sad I Can’t Watch ‘Friends,’” you should know that the show is moving to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, in the spring of 2020.

So, if you can hold on a few more months, you can catch up with Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe then.

If you happen to be outside the United States, there’s also a chance you can still find the show on Netflix. Some fans have noticed in markets like Norway and the Philippines that the show is still on the platform.