'Friends' Is No Longer There For Fans On Netflix And The Complaints Have Begun

Before you make your Twitter bio, “The One Where I’m Sad I Can’t Watch ‘Friends,’” you should know that the show is moving to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, in the spring of 2020.
So, if you can hold on a few more months, you can catch up with Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe then.
If you happen to be outside the United States, there’s also a chance you can still find the show on Netflix. Some fans have noticed in markets like Norway and the Philippines that the show is still on the platform.
In the interim, if you’re inconsolably upset about the show being gone from Netflix and you’re stuck in the States, you’re not alone. Here’s what others are saying about the loss:
