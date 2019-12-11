'Friends' Creator: Phoebe Almost Had A Very Different Ending

Phoebe Buffay may have sashayed with her guitar into the sunset with musician Mike when “Friends” concluded in 2004.

But things could have worked out, romantically, very differently for actor Lisa Kudrow’s character, according to the hit NBC sitcom’s co-creator David Crane.

Crane revealed in an interview with the U.K.’s RadioTimes published Monday that “there was definitely a possibility” that Phoebe could have ended up with former partner David (played by Hank Azaria) instead of Mike (Paul Rudd).

NBC via Getty Images Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow, center) eventually chose Mike Hannigan (Paul Ruff, right) over David (Hank Azaria, left) in "Friends."

“I mean, we didn’t definitively know” who she’d end up with, said Crane.

“They’re both amazing actors. I mean, both Paul and Hank are fantastic, and fantastic with her. We sort of went back and forth,” he explained. “I don’t even remember all the pieces that led to where we landed. But yeah, it could have gone the other way. Phoebe would have been great with either one.”

Whether the fictional Phoebe and Mike are still together after more than 15 years remains to be seen.

Perhaps a rumored upcoming unscripted reunion special, reportedly to launch reruns of the show on HBO Max, will shed some light on the issue.

NBC via Getty Images Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) tied the know in the tenth and final season of "Friends."