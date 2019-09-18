Ralph Lauren's 'Friends' Collection Celebrates Rachel Green

NBC via Getty Images Rachel Green with her assistant, Tag Jones, at Ralph Lauren.

Go on a break from what you’re doing and check this out: 15 years after Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green got fired (and re-hired) from her job at Ralph Lauren on “Friends,” the iconic brand has debuted a curated collection of items celebrating its role on the show.

The curated wear-to-work collection of suiting, turtlenecks, jackets and more consists of pieces from both Polo and Ralph Lauren and, according a release from the brand, “reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman.”

Ralph Lauren Pieces from the Ralph Lauren x "Friends" work-to-wear curated collection

Of the many, many, many ways brands have capitalized on the beloved show’s 25th anniversary, this might very well be our favorite.

After all, Green’s career in fashion played a role of its own over the course of the sitcom’s tenure. Viewers followed her style-centric rise to financial independence through a stint at “Fortunata Fashions” before becoming an assistant buyer at Bloomingdale’s and ultimately moving on to Ralph Lauren, where she worked over several seasons despite kissing her boss during her interview, dating her assistant Tag and fabricating an affair with Ralph himself (Lauren made a cameo for that episode).

As if this partnership could BE any more on-brand, Ralph Lauren is teaming up with Green’s other former employer, Bloomingdale’s, on an installation of sets from the show, like Central Perk and Green’s office. The “content creation hub,” as a press release calls it, debuted at Bloomie’s NYC flagship location Wednesday and will stay until Sept. 27, before traveling to different stores around the country.

NBC via Getty Images Rachel Green on her first day back to work from maternity leave alongside Gavin, and Monica Geller-Bing.

Some items in the collection will set you back the price of a month’s rent (like, real New York City rent, not “Friends” New York City rent), but there are some moderately priced pieces, too. Check them out on the Ralph Lauren website.

Ralph Lauren We'll be there for this collaboration.

Ralph Lauren Perfect for work -- or pretending to go to work but hanging out at your local coffee shop instead.