A Surprise ‘Friends’ Reunion Proved To Be Quite The Emmys Pivot

No one told you the Emmys was gonna be this way ...

One of the weirdest moments of the 2020 Emmys came when Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on friend Jennifer Aniston. The nominated actor had done a bit with Kimmel earlier in the night, so the host wanted to make sure she had made it home in time for her category, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

When Kimmel finally connected with Aniston, he found that she wasn’t alone. Her former “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox was there too, because apparently they live together in real life.

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston said to a confused Kimmel.

As if that wasn’t weird enough, Lisa Kudrow showed up too.

“Unbelievable. Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?” Kimmel said.

“Yeah, where else would I live,” Kudrow replied.

But it wasn’t over. Jason Bateman, who didn’t star in “Friends,” does somehow also star in this sketch, showing up as well to complain about Kimmel kicking him out of the Staples Center earlier. Yeah, he lives there too, though only until he “goes off to college,” Aniston said.

None of it really made sense, but it’s nice to know that even with a pandemic and an actual reunion being delayed, the “Friends” will be there for you.

