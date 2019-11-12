A 'Friends' Reunion Is Reportedly In The Works. Could There BE Any Better News?

A “Friends’ reunion may soon be there for you ― amazing news, “I KNOW!”

According to THR and Deadline, talks are underway for the reunion, which would help launch “Friends” reruns on HBO Max, but the show is still very much in the planning stages and a deal is far from done.

THR also pointed out that there is always a chance that talks could fizzle and the concept could fall apart. “Friends” is scheduled to depart Netflix and make the move to HBO Max in 2020.

HBO did not immediately return a request for comment from HuffPost.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the mega-hit TV show, and Kauffman had said during a September anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV and Film Festival that there were no plans for a reboot or reunion show, reiterating the sentiment shared by some of the cast members: “It’s not going to beat what we did.”

However, a rare recent reunion of the whole gang shared on Instagram by Aniston suggests the cast has been, at least, catching up. Cox also shared an image of herself and her on-screen husband Perry saying the two had grabbed lunch.

Aniston also alluded to something being in the works when she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month. She began by saying there would not be a reboot of the show, but then added: “Would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Here’s hoping they pivot and bring “Friends” back.