HBO Max Delays 'Friends' Reunion Special: Report

The show was scheduled to be filmed on Monday and Tuesday on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, but those plans apparently were shelved as part of the nationwide social distancing caused by the pandemic.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the taping has been delayed until at least May. HBO Max officials did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

HBO Max, the new streaming home for the classic sitcom, is set to debut in May and the reunion special was supposed to have kicked things off with a bang.

Series stars Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly each being paid between $3 million and $4 million for appearing on the hour-long special, which will also feature series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.