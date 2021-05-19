So No One Told You The 'Friends' Reunion Trailer Was Going To Make You Cry This Hard

Get ready to laugh, cry and furiously research Jennifer Aniston’s skin care routine, because the “Friends” reunion trailer is here.

HBO Max released a first full-length promo Wednesday for the upcoming television special, which will reunite all six cast members ― Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer ― for the first time on screen since the NBC sitcom aired its final episode nearly 20 years ago.

Returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show filmed for 10 seasons, the gang picks up right where they left off: debating whether Ross and Rachel were actually on a break.

The trailer is packed with everything a “Friends” fan could want, except perhaps a live acoustic performance of “Smelly Cat” from Kudrow (it’s not too late, HBO Max). We do, however, see the cast retrace their old steps, as they quiz each other about “Friends” trivia, perform a table read of some classic scenes, and poke around a recreation of the iconic, highly implausible New York apartment where much of the show took place.

“Everyone was so perfectly cast,” Schwimmer says in the trailer.

“It was an incredible time. We became the best friends,” Cox adds, before an emotional Perry announces that he’s about to cry.

The unscripted special, directed by Ben Winston, will be hosted by James Corden, who provides a voiceover for the trailer, and feature a slew of special guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ahead of the reunion special, which airs May 27 on the streaming service, the cast participated in a group interview for People, reflecting on the highs and lows of television superstardom.

“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Aniston said in the interview. “But the friendships-slash-family that came out of it ... You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”