Instagram wasn’t around when “Friends” arrived, but many of its stars used it Thursday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit sitcom’s premiere.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) all posted sweet messages with the same photo of the cast dressed up back in the day.

The show would become life-changing jobs for them and a magnet for viewers.

“Friends” actually premiered Sept. 22, 1994, but the actors gave a nod to its Thursday time slot as part of NBC’s “Must-See TV.”

They thanked the fans and added personal touches.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” LeBlanc wrote. “Seems like yesterday.”

You ain’t kidding, pal.