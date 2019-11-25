27 Hilarious Tweets For Anyone With *Feelings* About Friendsgiving

Many holiday traditions have skyrocketed in popularity in the age of social media. One of those is “Friendsgiving.”
Of course, groups of friends were getting together for potluck Thanksgiving meals long before the rise Instagram, but the number of people partaking in this ritual is seemingly on the rise. And the number of people tweeting about it is increasing in turn.
We’ve rounded up 27 funny and relatable tweets about Friendsgiving, from those stressed about the planning process to those perplexed that anyone could have so many friends.
Hell is a Friendsgiving group text chain about what to bring.— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) November 22, 2014
I can’t wait for Friendsgiving!— Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) November 22, 2017
I also can’t wait for
Friendsmas
New Years Friend
April Friends Day
Friendsoween
St. Friends Friend
yeah yeah yeah friendsgiving. we get it. yall have friends. brag about it a little bit more why dont you— jake (@callmeshitto) November 24, 2019
How does one have a Friendsgiving with no friends. Asking for a friend that I don’t have. 🤔— drue. 📸 (@DruePhoto) November 24, 2019
friendsgiving but instead of cooking a thanksgiving meal you order a bunch of chinese takeout and also your friends aren’t there. it’s just you alone and hungover watching old reruns of shark tank— ryan (@ryanyeetz) November 19, 2017
It's that time of year when I remember how deeply I hate the word "Friendsgiving"— Jessica Grose (@JessGrose) November 15, 2019
if ur friendsgiving is more than 5 people i know it’s fake quit acting like u have more than 5 friends— James (@CaucasianJames) November 21, 2019
*me to my family*— Orion Carloto (@orionnichole) November 27, 2014
"im going to a friendsgiving later but its with a hot guy so its more like a daddysgiving am i right ladies"
Thanksgiving vs. Friendsgiving https://t.co/Ilo8WtXuPP— 𝕽𝖔𝖔𝖇𝖘✨ (@Rooooobsxx) October 31, 2019
Wingsgiving. Like a Friendsgiving but everyone brings a different flavor of 20piece.— Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) November 24, 2019
Friend: what are you bringing to Friendsgiving— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) November 23, 2017
Scorpio: my body feat my soul
Me at my own Friendsgiving 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QAWhnBUxd8— Mirssa Chapa (@mirssaj2353) November 19, 2018
Me: Do anything fun over the weekend?— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) November 19, 2018
Friend: Celebrated Friendsgiving
Me: What’s that?
Friend: Like Thanksgiving but with all my friends
Me:
Friend?:
Me:
: How about you?
Friendsgiving is the latest triumph in the defamilycizing of holidays— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) November 24, 2015
Last year I put the suggestions Rob Ford, Jerry Sandusky & methadone in the bucket for charades & then left Friendsgiving.— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) November 22, 2014
Another year and still no Friendsgiving invites... I just want this pic.twitter.com/K8XzLNic7Q— Toxie (@kingxworm) November 24, 2019
Remember, more often than not, “Friendsgiving” is code for “orgy” so don’t look too hard for that candied sweet potato recipe.— AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) November 3, 2017
To those of you hosting or attending a Friendsgiving: that’s not fair! You should have to endure family like the rest of us.— Emily Volman (@emilyvolman) November 28, 2013
welcome to your 40’s, your annual friendsgiving has dwindled down to one couple and their dog— kim thanks 🦃 (@KimmyMonte) November 20, 2018
i wanna have a friendsgiving. IDC if I only have 4 friends. we gon sit down and be thankful that we ain't fake ass bitches.— nicoleee *:--[ (@nicoleeeduran) October 9, 2019
Friendsgiving is really just a way to ensure at least one turkey consuming gathering isn't a complete stress-fest.— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) November 16, 2014
When everyone is at a Friendsgiving and I'm at home: pic.twitter.com/QPdaPNQi4y— freddie ransome (@Ransome_Note) November 20, 2017
Friendsgiving is a gateway holiday to XXXmas— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) November 21, 2018
Shit. I've already fucked everyone at this friendsgiving!— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 6, 2015
Gee what was that ingredient I don’t have for Friendsgiving this weekend....??..... ?????— Big ✨ (@mlmyers241) November 19, 2017
Oh that’s right, friends.
Can I do a petsgiving instead of a friendsgiving— tio mike (@TheRealMikeskee) November 20, 2017
I have never been to a Friendsgiving therefore they do not exist.— maura quint (@behindyourback) November 23, 2018