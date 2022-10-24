“The Watcher” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this mystery thriller is based on the true story of a married couple who found themselves tormented by a mysterious stalker after moving into a new home in New Jersey. The show premiered on Oct. 13 and stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Margo Martindale.

The second most popular show of the moment is “From Scratch,” an adaptation of Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir about love and grief. Starring Zoe Saldana, the limited drama series consists of eight episodes and has received mostly positive reviews since premiering on Oct. 21.

Netflix

Maybe everyone is just embracing the spirit of “spooky season” as Halloween approaches, but it seems that scary and unnerving content has a real grip on Netflix viewers right now. Looking at the current popularity list, one unsettling new addition is “Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” ― a four-part docuseries about an infamous unsolved case out of Italy.

Other trending shows include mystery docuseries “Unsolved Mysteries,” the paranormal reality show “28 Days Haunted” and Ryan Murphy’s true crime series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.

