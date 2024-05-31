onurdongel via Getty Images Front-loaders often can be stacked vertically to save space.

When you’re looking to buy a top-loading or front-loading washing machine, there are some not-so-obvious pros and cons to be aware of. Beyond the location of the door, these machines can vary by efficiency, capacity, cleaning cycles and more.

“There are several factors to consider before setting your heart on one model,” said Ian Palmer-Smith, an appliance expert at Domestic & General, an appliance care company headquartered in London. Consider your priorities: energy savings, space or affordability, Palmer-Smith said.

We asked experts to weigh in on the differences between top-loading and front-loading washers, which they prefer, and how to decide which one is best for you.

Front-loaders can conserve space.

One of the biggest perks of a front-loading washer besides its “sleek aesthetic”: It can be stacked on top of a dryer, pointed out Morgan LaLonde, laundry brand manager at Whirlpool.

“You can squeeze [them] into a much smaller space, which is a huge pro because a lot of people have a closet where their washer and dryer fit,” Patric Richardson, known as The Laundry Evangelist, told HuffPost. “Even if you have the luxury of space, stacking your washer and dryer gives you the extra space for a laundry sink, a folding station or a hanging bar. To me, it’s just so worth it.”

While some top-loaders save space with a smaller footprint, most can’t be stacked on top of a dryer, Palmer-Smith noted.

Top-loaders are less likely to develop an odor.

“Front-load washers … have a rubber gasket to help keep water inside during a wash cycle, but they can prevent the empty tub from drying properly when the door is closed,” LaLonde explained.

This can cause the growth of bacteria and mold and lead to a mildewy smell. The fix? She recommends leaving the door open after a wash cycle to allow it to dry.

“I had the same machine for 16 years, and it was never mildewy because I never closed the door,” Richardson noted of his front-loading model.

He said whether you have a front-loader or top-loader, it’s key to remember to clean your washer when you notice buildup on the door or drum — or about every four or five months. He uses a pound of Borax and a gallon of vinegar and runs it on the longest, hottest cycle. (On many washers, this is called the “clean cycle.”)

eyecrave productions via Getty Images Top-loaders have their own set of benefits, even though they're not major space savers.

Front-loaders generally use less water and energy.

Front-loaders can use up to 40% less water than top-loaders, according to Palmer-Smith.

Front-loading washers “have drums with side paddles that lift up the clothes and use tub rotation and gravity to tumble them through a small amount of water,” according to the website for Energy Star, a program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “They rinse clothes by repeatedly spraying high-pressure water on the clothes rather than soaking them in a full tub of water.”

In addition to helping you save money on your water bills, front-loaders save on drying time and energy by quickly spinning clothes to wring out more water from clothing.

Top-loaders can clean clothes faster.

“Top-load machines typically have faster cycle times on select models,” LaLonde explained.

Top-loaders with agitators (tall spindles in the center of the basket) are usually the fastest washers, completing a load in 35 to 80 minutes, according to Consumer Reports. High-efficiency top-loaders (which don’t have agitators) do a wash in 60 to 85 minutes. And front-loading machines take the longest to finish a load, 70 to 120 minutes.

Front-loaders are gentler on clothing.

The tumbling motion that front-loaders use to clean isn’t rough on clothing, LaLonde said. The motion of the agitators in top-loaders can be harsh on fabrics. Even high-efficiency top-loaders without agitators aren’t as gentle because the laundry tends to rub against each other, according to Consumer Reports.

Top-loaders are typically less expensive up front.

Front-loaders cost more to buy and repair, Palmer-Smith pointed out. (According to Consumer Reports, the median cost of a front-loader is $1,038 compared with $740 for top-loaders.) But that said, front-loading washers do save you money on energy and water in the long run.

The location of the door matters more than you may think.

It’s important to think about how the location of the door on a top-loader versus a front-loader affects accessibility to the machine. For example, if you have back pain, bending down to use a front loader may not be comfortable for you. Or if you’re shorter, it may be tough to pull clothing out of a top-loader.

“My mother is … 5 feet tall. She can’t reach the bottom of a top-loader,” Richardson said. “She got a front-loader and put it on a pedestal … that put it right at her height. She doesn’t have to bend over to get into it.”

Both washers come in different sizes.

From compact to extra large, most people don’t know that there are different sizes available for both top-loading and front-loading washers, Richardson said.

If you’re the only person in your household, you may want a smaller machine, he noted, but “if you have four kids and they’re all in sports,” you may want to go for an oversized option.

Another pro tip from Richardson: If you have a large family or large amounts of laundry, you could even stack two front-loading washers and dryers on top of each other in your laundry room.

And the experts’ choice is…

Even though Richardson grew up with a top-loader, he chose a front-loader when he bought his own washing machine and never went back. “I really prefer front-loading. It’s easier to get into and you can stack them,” Richardson said, noting he likes the motion the machine uses to wash the clothes.

LaLonde likes a top-load washer with a removable agitator because it has a large, flexible capacity. It “allows me to remove the agitator when I need that extra space for larger items or bedding,” she said.

Palmer-Smith said it’s difficult to choose because each model has its benefits and advantages. “There’s no right answer, and any choice is certainly a trade-off,” he said.

How should you decide?

“Both front- and top-load washers come with advantages, but it comes down to personal preference and laundry needs,” LaLonde said.

Once you consider your priorities and what you need in terms of space, capacity, energy-efficiency, etc., Richardson recommends looking at the washers in person before purchasing.

“Interact with it like you’re going to use it at home,” he said. “Open it up. Put your hands in it … make sure that you like the way it works.”

For more invaluable laundry hacks and tips, listen to HuffPost’s “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast episode on laundry.



