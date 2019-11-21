What a flake.

Host James Corden insisted he play Elsa instead of Idina Menzel when the stars of “Frozen 2” staged a live street musical of their beloved franchise for Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show.”

The two solved the conflict with a sing-off, leaving Corden’s ego out in the cold.

But he isn’t the kind of guy to let it go, so he created a new character.

Watch the avalanche of traffic-stopping musical comedy in “Frozen: Crosswalk the Musical” above.