ENTERTAINMENT

'Frozen 2' Stars Perform Crosswalk The Musical Version Of 'Frozen'

The fun snowballs when "The Late Late Show" host James Corden fights Idina Menzel for the role of Elsa.

What a flake.

Host James Corden insisted he play Elsa instead of Idina Menzel when the stars of “Frozen 2” staged a live street musical of their beloved franchise for Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show.

The two solved the conflict with a sing-off, leaving Corden’s ego out in the cold.

But he isn’t the kind of guy to let it go, so he created a new character.

Watch the avalanche of traffic-stopping musical comedy in “Frozen: Crosswalk the Musical” above.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Frozen James Corden Idina Menzel Crosswalk The Musical
CONVERSATIONS