'Frozen 2' Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here And We Can't Let It Go

Do you want to see a teaser trailer? Come on, let’s go and click “play.”

We’d like to say that the wait for the follow-up to Disney’s record-breaking “Frozen” didn’t bother us. But ever since fans were introduced to Princess Elsa (Idina Menzel) and the world of Arendelle in the 2013 movie, they’ve yet to let it go.

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel “Frozen 2” arrived on Wednesday, giving a peek at what all your favorite characters have been up to for these last six years.

Elsa is apparently still honing her powers that allow her to control and create ice, spending the first beats of the trailer trying to not only walk on water, but run across the seas.

Her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) gets a moment as well, seemingly trying to escape the same rocky isle. The two do reunite with the ice harvester Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his trusty reindeer Sven, as well as everyone’s favorite half-melted snowman Olaf (Josh Gad). At the trailer’s end, the group looks out on an autumnal landscape that appears to be a far cry from their icy homeland.

Co-director Jennifer Lee teased that the characters are “going to go far out of Arendelle” in the sequel for a “bigger, more epic” journey.