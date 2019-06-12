Kristen Bell Cracked A Joke About 'Frozen 2' And Now People Want It Renamed

There was much excitement when the trailer for “Frozen 2” dropped this week.

But some people couldn’t help feeling that the title could have been a bit more adventurous. “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert joked Tuesday that the sequel to Disney’s 2013 movie should have been called “2 Frozen 2 Flurrious.”

I can’t believe Disney didn’t call it “2 Frozen 2 Flurrious.” — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 12, 2019

Kristen Bell, who voices Elsa’s sister Anna in the movies, posted this tongue-in-cheek reply:

And it sparked an avalanche of other amusing title suggestions, ranging from “Frozen 2: Freeze Harder” to “Fro2en.”

Frozen 2 The Glacial Boogaloo. — WilliamSpeaksHere (@WEMwanders) June 12, 2019

Frozen 2: Freeze Harder — Kevin J. Mier (@KevinJMier) June 12, 2019

Frozen 3, Talkin' Yo Snowdrift? — Kyle Vogt (@kylevogt) June 12, 2019

Frozen 2: This time it’s Celsius. — Lostradamus (@dark_gone) June 12, 2019

I jokingly said "Frozen 2: Let It Go Again" and my sister-in-law asked if that was the actual title. — Kayla 🐻🌷 (@Kaylorraine326) June 12, 2019

Fro2en — Owen Gillard (@oggranary) June 12, 2019

Frozen 3: Snowkyo Drift. — Megan L Hewitt (@MeganLHewitt) June 12, 2019

Highway to the FroZone — Ambien (@AskMrOwlAgain) June 12, 2019

Everybody knows Disney is merging it with their Star Wars franchise. “Snowballs: Attack of the cones” — Chris Hall (@CHRI5HA11) June 12, 2019

There's always Frozen 3: Tokyo Draft. — CTUAgentIvan 😺 (@CTUAgentIvan) June 12, 2019