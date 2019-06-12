ENTERTAINMENT

Kristen Bell Cracked A Joke About 'Frozen 2' And Now People Want It Renamed

Folks are suggesting amusing new titles for the "Frozen" sequel.

There was much excitement when the trailer for “Frozen 2” dropped this week. 

But some people couldn’t help feeling that the title could have been a bit more adventurous. “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert joked Tuesday that the sequel to Disney’s 2013 movie should have been called “2 Frozen 2 Flurrious.”

Kristen Bell, who voices Elsa’s sister Anna in the movies, posted this tongue-in-cheek reply:

And it sparked an avalanche of other amusing title suggestions, ranging from “Frozen 2: Freeze Harder” to “Fro2en.”

