25 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About 'Frozen 2'

“Frozen 2” premiered on Nov. 22 and quickly rose to dominate the box office with a $130 million opening weekend in the U.S.
Naturally, parents across the country are feeling the brrrn as their kids obsess over the new songs and add movie merch to their Santa wish lists. Inspired by the mania, we’ve rounded up 25 funny and relatable tweets about “Frozen 2.”
Will I understand Frozen 2 if I’ve only seen Frozen 86 times in the past 4 months— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) November 19, 2019
I let 3 bring her Anna and Elsa dolls into Frozen 2 and didn’t know I’d be waging a glare war with another mom who didn’t let her daughter bring her dolls in.— Marissa 🎄♥️❄️ (@natsmama75) November 25, 2019
Disney leaning into homeopathy HARD with the “water has memory” theme of Frozen 2.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 24, 2019
The only Frozen 2 I'm interested in is two jumbo margaritas.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) November 24, 2019
My 6yo moaned and groaned at the movie theatre during the trailers, because “We came here to see Frozen 2, not all of this.” I obviously told her a tale of how my generation had to sit patiently through the travesty of “commercials,” and walk uphill to and from school.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets 🎄🤶🏻🎅🏼⛄️ (@gfishandnuggets) December 3, 2019
This is my JAM!— Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) November 27, 2019
- me in my car listening to the Frozen 2 soundtrack
They should've called it Too Frozen— JEFF WILD (@jiffywild) November 8, 2019
7-year-old: Did you buy tickets to the new Frozen movie yet?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 16, 2019
Me: It's a month away.
7: We should get in line now.
Rejected #Frozen2 Plot Lines:— Tired Dad of 2 (@Tired_Dad_of_2) November 23, 2019
1. Anna and Christoph lead a boring life in the castle. She texts him to pick up milk on his way home. He says ok and then subsequently forgets. #rejectedFrozen2plotlines
Who decided to call it Frozen 2 instead of The Little Brrr-Maid— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 13, 2019
I have 2 sons and zero daughters and my boys don’t want to go see Frozen 2 like I secretly do, they only want to hit each other with plastic lightsabers and talk about baby Yoda— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) November 24, 2019
We took my toddler to her first theater movie tonight. Frozen 2— Heather 🎄❄️doo do doo do doo do doo do (@dishs_up) November 22, 2019
She did great, except for when she tried to steal a nacho from our seat neighbor. That was awkward .
Look, I sat through Frozen 2 this weekend, so don’t ask anything else of me for the rest of this year or next.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) November 24, 2019
SPOILER ALERT:— SheepWreck Yaron (@NrouteHQ) November 6, 2019
Frozen 2 is Frozen 1 but for the 2nd time in forever
Not having a kid:— 🌶Yepper Pepper🌶 (@YepperPepper123) November 20, 2019
- peaceful
- no messes
- people wonder why you, an adult, are seeing Frozen 2
Having a kid:
- no peace
- everything is a mess
- people think you aren’t weird for seeing Frozen 2
Worth it
I asked Miles if he wants to go see Frozen 2 with us tomorrow and Aminah said, “No! It’s girls night out!!!” 🤣🤣🤣— Lil Wayne Stan Account (@ElitatheLibra) November 26, 2019
Frozen— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) November 4, 2019
Frozen II
Frozen: Snow Drift
The Frozen
Frozen Five
Frozen 6
Frozen 7
The Fate of the Frozen
Not to brag but I stayed awake for all of Frozen 2 which is more than I can say for some audience members.— Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) November 23, 2019
I was overjoyed to see the number of little girls in Elsa dresses today at the movie theatre while out to see Frozen 2 with the family. It made me wonder what the world would be like if adults had that kind of enthusiasm while going to the theatre to see 50 Shades of Grey.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets 🎄🤶🏻🎅🏼⛄️ (@gfishandnuggets) December 2, 2019
I have an idea for a Broadway Musical: Frozen 2.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 14, 2019
[in line for movie tickets]— blank (@mister_blank) November 29, 2019
guy in front of us: a single grown adult man for frozen 2 please.
me: [exchanges uncomfortable glance with wife]
At a 9:45am screening of Frozen 2. It’s not even the earliest one. ThT was at 9. There was a line at concessions with 3 employees manning it. The good-natured, bright-eyed cashier chirped, “It’s not as bad as I thought it would be!”— stacia l. brown (@slb79) November 23, 2019
Fam.
i swear to the good lord if anyone spoils frozen 2 for me since i can’t see it tomorrow i will do a murder— deck the halls w kimmymonte ❄️ (@KimmyMonte) November 22, 2019
Wife: what are you doing?— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) November 14, 2019
Me: rewatching Frozen.
Wife: why?
Me: so I know what’s going on when I take our Daughter to see Frozen II.
Wife: why?
Me: so we can talk about both movies on the drive home.
Wife: why?
Me: cause she loves Frozen and I want to share this with her.
Frozen 2 is great.— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 3, 2019
That's it.
That's the tweet.❄