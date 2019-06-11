The New 'Frozen 2' Trailer Can Thaw Any Sequel Hater's Heart

In a trailer for “Frozen 2” released Tuesday, Elsa (Idina Menzel) looks like she wandered into the world of “The Little Mermaid.”

She’s swimming for Disney’s sake. She doesn’t look quite as comfortable under the sea as Ariel, but good to see a princess branching out.

The preview indicates Elsa will have to accelerate her powers and derring-do in the sequel as a troll warns: “The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth. Go north across the enchanted land and into the unknown. But be careful. We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough.”

The narrative stays fuzzy in short bits of adventure, including a crazy waterfall ride with Olaf (Josh Gad). Elsa’s sister Anna (Kristen Bell) declares that she won’t let anything happen to Elsa, but it seems she’s in danger already.

“Frozen 2,” which follows the $1.27 billion-grossing, Oscar-winning 2013 original, is slated for release in November.

Watch the trailer above.