Chris Davidson brought his A-game to “Wheel of Fortune” this week ― and that was the problem. (Watch the clip below.)

Davidson added the letter “A” to a puzzle he otherwise properly solved as “FROZEN CONCOCTION” on Wednesday’s episode. But “A FROZEN CONCOCTION” was not correct under the show’s persnickety rules. Host Pat Sajak reminded the contestant that he “threw in that article” and “we can’t accept that.”

Advertisement

Davidson cleared his throat and cast a rueful glance out at television land.

The game show then highlighted the prize that another player, Carol Majewski, won instead ― an $8,363 vacation in Puerto Rico. That swim-up bar looked awfully inviting. Tough break, Chris!

I say once again, #WheelOfFortune does not need to be like this. pic.twitter.com/3xn2Dqe1KY — I Stan Standard Time 🕛 (@slashkevin) March 30, 2022

Davidson told Sajak in his intro that a friend of his wife had appeared on “Wheel” and won big money and a trip to Belize, “so I have some big shoes to fill.”

No trip for Davidson, but he still took home $13,900 as the top winner.

Advertisement

Some viewers were annoyed at the technicality, though many others simply said that rules are rules and Davidson broke them. Davidson’s gaffe may have been the result of an impulse to say “uh” before answering, other viewers suggested.