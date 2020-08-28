HuffPost Finds

Everyone's Going Bananas Over Fruit Prints These Days

Fruit prints are back, as most of us are trying to turn lemons into lemonade.

This trend is just peachy. We've found fruit-print dresses, aprons, cookware, home decor and more.&nbsp;
Even though most of us have been staying inside more in recent months, there have still been plenty of fashion trends in 2020 — including tie-dye and biker shorts.

But perhaps the biggest trend to rise during these unprecedented times has been “cottagecore,” an aesthetic that’s about nostalgia for farm life and so-called simpler times (think flowered dresses, milkmaid braids and pastels). The trend helped popularize the now ubiquitous (and slightly under $500) “Strawberry Dress,” which is made of pink tulle and covered in sequined strawberries. (There are tons of convincing and cheaper lookalikes on Etsy, BTW.)

Even Crocs even have made a comeback, thanks to the strawberry-printed pair that influencers on Instagram are wearing.

Basically, everyone going bananas over fruit prints these days. WhoWhatWear said fruit prints would be one of the top prints this season, along with gingham and polka dots.

Fruit prints aren’t exactly new — Marie Antoinette-era aristocrats used to embroidered berries on their clothes. But the current iteration of the trend is represented by brands like Brazilian-based Farm Rio and Kate Spade, which has a new collection featuring a cherry sunhat and citrus slide sandals. J.Crew also collaborated with handbag designer Edie Parker for a limited-edition collection full of bananas and lemon slices.

“It makes sense why fruit prints are back — lots of us are trying to turn lemons into lemonade these days.”

It makes sense why fruit prints are back, since lots of us are trying to turn lemons into lemonade these days. This trend’s a happy one, too — you can’t help but love a set of peach-printed sheets or an orange juice vase (and I would know, since I have purchased both in the last couple of weeks!).

We’re hoping veggies become the next big print trend — like broccoli-printed bikinis, tops garnished with tomatoes, and coats covered in carrots (and more veggie oven mitts, please). In the meantime, since fruit prints don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we’ve found everything from a fruit salad face mask to a cherry-shaped hair clip.

Here are our favorite fruit prints you can find online:

1
Allover Peaches Sheet Set
Urban Outfitters
Find this set for $59 to $89, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters.
2
Vintage Cherry Dot Tea Kettle
Kate Spade
Find it for $60 at Kate Spade. There's a matching serve-and-store set, prep board set and food storage set, too.
3
Colloquial Percale Sheet Set
Anthropologie
Find the set for $158 or $168, depending on the size, at Anthropologie.
4
Fruit Salad Mask
Reformation
Find it for $10 at Reformation.
5
ASTR The Label Charisma Tie Back Sleeveless Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Find it for $118 at Nordstrom. There's a matching top, too.
6
Rise and Shine Decorative Porcelain Vase
Amazon
It's vase that looks like an orange juice carton. Find it for $26 at Amazon.
7
The Lola One-Piece Swimsuit
ModCloth
Find it for $24 at ModCloth.
8
Lemon Taper Holder
Anthropologie
Find it for $44 or $54, depending on the size, at Anthropologie.
9
Calloway Mills Watermelon Slice Multicolor Coir Door Mat
Bed Bath & Beyond
Find it for $18 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
10
Super Chill Insulated Soft Cooler Bag, Grapefruit
Amazon
Find it for $38 at Amazon.
11
Squeeze The Day Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters. There's also a peach version of this bath mat.
12
Allover Fruits Shower Curtain
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters (it's available for preorder). You can pick it in peach, too.
13
Citrus Floral Embroidered Pillow
Rifle Paper Co.
Find it starting at $70 at Rifle Paper Co.
14
Ariana Top
Reformation
Find it for $148 at Reformation. You can check out the matching cami, dress and skirt there, too.
15
WeWoreWhat Bandana
Shopbop
Find it for $35 at Shopbop. There's also a Madewell banana-embroidered bandana we spotted if that's more to your taste.
16
Fruit Dish Towels, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Find the set for $28 at Anthropologie.
17
Papaya Romper
Farm Rio
Find it for $160 at Farm Rio.
18
Edie Parker X J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress In Strawberries
J.Crew
Find it for $148 at J.Crew.
19
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask - Watermelon Cooler
Dermstore
Find it for $50 at Dermstore.
20
Casa Fruita Apron
Anthropologie
Find it for $34 at Anthropologie. There's a matching pot holder, too.
21
Edie Parker X J.Crew Short-Sleeve Pajama Set In Fruit Punch
J.Crew
Find the set for $98 at J.Crew.
22
Peaches Duvet Set
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $59 or $69, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters.
23
Cherry Clip
Kate Spade
Find it for $27 at Kate Spade.
24
Janey Juice Glass
Anthropologie
Find it for $12 at Anthropologie.
25
Melon Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
Find them for $58 at BaubleBar.
26
Tropical Fruits Short-Sleeve Classic Shorty PJ Set
Shopbop
Find the set for $114 at Shopbop.
27
Citrus Art Print
Rifle Paper Co.
Find it starting at $24 at Rifle Paper Co.
28
Orange Grove Wallpaper
Anthropologie
Find it for $148 at Anthropologie.
