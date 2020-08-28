HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost This trend is just peachy. We've found fruit-print dresses, aprons, cookware, home decor and more.

Even though most of us have been staying inside more in recent months, there have still been plenty of fashion trends in 2020 — including tie-dye and biker shorts.

But perhaps the biggest trend to rise during these unprecedented times has been “cottagecore,” an aesthetic that’s about nostalgia for farm life and so-called simpler times (think flowered dresses, milkmaid braids and pastels). The trend helped popularize the now ubiquitous (and slightly under $500) “Strawberry Dress,” which is made of pink tulle and covered in sequined strawberries. (There are tons of convincing and cheaper lookalikes on Etsy, BTW.)

Even Crocs even have made a comeback, thanks to the strawberry-printed pair that influencers on Instagram are wearing.

Basically, everyone going bananas over fruit prints these days. WhoWhatWear said fruit prints would be one of the top prints this season, along with gingham and polka dots.

Fruit prints aren’t exactly new — Marie Antoinette-era aristocrats used to embroidered berries on their clothes. But the current iteration of the trend is represented by brands like Brazilian-based Farm Rio and Kate Spade, which has a new collection featuring a cherry sunhat and citrus slide sandals. J.Crew also collaborated with handbag designer Edie Parker for a limited-edition collection full of bananas and lemon slices.

It makes sense why fruit prints are back, since lots of us are trying to turn lemons into lemonade these days. This trend’s a happy one, too — you can’t help but love a set of peach-printed sheets or an orange juice vase (and I would know, since I have purchased both in the last couple of weeks!).

We’re hoping veggies become the next big print trend — like broccoli-printed bikinis, tops garnished with tomatoes, and coats covered in carrots (and more veggie oven mitts, please). In the meantime, since fruit prints don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we’ve found everything from a fruit salad face mask to a cherry-shaped hair clip.