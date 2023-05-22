HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The second I laid eyes on Staud’s $295 Tommy bag, which features an array of colorful fruits that look good enough to eat, I immediately added it to my accessories wish list. Though floral is the popular choice for spring and summer aesthetics, I love incorporating fruity prints into my wardrobe and I was pleasantly surprised when I came across a cute and actually affordable handbag option at Target that checked off the food-centric accessory box.
The bag in question is a vibrant green crochet tote from the mega-retailer’s Wild Fable brand and it has adorable strawberry accents stitched into it. It boasts a U-shape design, an interior pocket to keep your phone and a top magnetic snap closure.
And if you’re on the fence about making your warm weather accessories bolder with fruit-inspired accents, relish in the fact that produce is a classic decorative trend that’s popular even outside of the grocery store aisle.
Target customer Graysmama even wrote in a review that the bag is “Betsey J fan approved!!” ― which says a lot, considering Betsey Johnson offers lemon-shaped crossbody ($118) and an eye-catching flap bag ($98) that are sure to make your local farmers market jealous.
Anthropologie even dipped its toe into the world of fruit bags with the Fiona beaded bag ($88), which oozes summery citrus vibes.
So if you’re looking to refresh your handbag collection with an affordable strawberry tote perfect for taking to the park, beach or afternoon brunch, grab the $25 Target tote before it sells out.