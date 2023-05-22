Target Wild Fable crochet tote handbag

The second I laid eyes on Staud’s $295 Tommy bag, which features an array of colorful fruits that look good enough to eat, I immediately added it to my accessories wish list. Though floral is the popular choice for spring and summer aesthetics, I love incorporating fruity prints into my wardrobe and I was pleasantly surprised when I came across a cute and actually affordable handbag option at Target that checked off the food-centric accessory box.

The bag in question is a vibrant green crochet tote from the mega-retailer’s Wild Fable brand and it has adorable strawberry accents stitched into it. It boasts a U-shape design, an interior pocket to keep your phone and a top magnetic snap closure.

And if you’re on the fence about making your warm weather accessories bolder with fruit-inspired accents, relish in the fact that produce is a classic decorative trend that’s popular even outside of the grocery store aisle.

Target customer Graysmama even wrote in a review that the bag is “Betsey J fan approved!!” ― which says a lot, considering Betsey Johnson offers lemon-shaped crossbody ($118) and an eye-catching flap bag ($98) that are sure to make your local farmers market jealous.

Anthropologie even dipped its toe into the world of fruit bags with the Fiona beaded bag ($88), which oozes summery citrus vibes.