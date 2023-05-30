“Fubar” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new action-comedy series premiered on May 25 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father and daughter who learn that they are both CIA operatives and have been lying to each other for years. The cast of “Fubar” also includes a Gabriel Luna and comedians Fortune Feimster and Jay Baruchel.

Going down the ranking, the second most popular show of the moment is “All American.” All five seasons of the CW sports drama are available for streaming on Netflix, with Season 6 expected to premiere on the network in October.

Netflix "Fubar" on Netflix.

Another show of interest that’s trending on Netflix is “Barbecue Showdown.” The reality cooking competition returned for a second season on May 26 with “The Circle” host Michelle Buteau taking over for Rutledge Wood (who is now hosting NBC’s new competition series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge”).

There’s also “La Reina del Sur,” a Spanish-language telenovela based on a novel by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The show stars Mexican actor Kate del Castillo as a woman from humble beginnings who becomes a powerful drug trafficker.

