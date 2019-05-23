A fugitive has put a very modern price on his freedom.

Jose Simms cut a deal with Connecticut’s City of Torrington Police Department to turn himself in if his “Wanted” poster on the department’s official Facebook account garnered 15,000 “likes.”

Simms, 29, is wanted on four warrants for first-degree failure to appear in court and three warrants second-degree failure to appear. New York City-based news website Heavy.com reports Simms has been charged with multiple offenses over the last two years, including DUI, breach of the peace, violation of a protective order and risk of injury to a child.

Police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

Simms initially made contact with Torrington Lt. Brett Johnson over Facebook Messenger after the department began posting “Wanted” posters for various fugitives on its page.

He reportedly asked when his image would appear and suggested 20,000 “likes” in exchange for his surrender, but Johnson negotiated him down.

“We have no idea where this guy is other than we think he’s in New York,” Johnson told The Register Citizen. “This gives us an opportunity to extend our reach.”

The post, below, passed the likes threshold Wednesday morning and by early Thursday had secured more than 19,000.

Simms, however, had yet to submit himself for arrest.