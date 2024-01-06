Three years to the date after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a trio of allegedly violent rioters were arrested in an early morning raid on a Florida ranch.
The FBI’s Tampa division said 24-year-old Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 33-year-old Olivia Michele Pollock and 27-year-old Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were all apprehended Saturday in Groveland, Florida, west of Orlando.
Jonathan Pollock had been on the lam since the insurrection. Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were arrested and charged in June 2021 alongside two others, but they vanished while out on bond awaiting trial.
The two others, Joshua Christopher Doolin and Michael Steven Perkins, were sentenced in August.
Prosecutors say the five Floridians spent well over two hours attacking police who were trying to defend the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jonathan Pollock, seen in photographs dressed head-to-toe in military-style tactical gear, is accused of leading a charge against law enforcement with a flagpole. Court documents say he screamed while trying to force his way up Capitol stairs: “Let’s go!”
The Floridians allegedly used stolen riot shields, flagpoles and their bare hands to hit, punch and choke law enforcement. Olivia Pollock, who was also dressed in military-style gear, is accused of attempting to steal an officer’s baton.
One of the group could allegedly be heard in video footage of the incident yelling, “We didn’t come all this way just to stand here!”
Court documents state that Hutchinson had worked at a gun shop owned by the Pollack family in Lakeland, Florida; Jonathan and Olivia Pollack are believed to be siblings.
More than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes relating to the riot in the three years since former President Donald Trump urged his rally attendees to turn their sights to the Capitol, where Congress was at the time certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is now fighting efforts to bar him from ballots in certain states where his actions are considered insurrectionary.