These 17 Full-Coverage Swimsuit Bottoms Aren't So Cheeky

We found high-wasited, hipster, and brief-style swim bottoms with coverage.

Swimsuit season is upon us, and although we love a relaxing at the beach or lounging by the pool, shopping for a swimsuit is always stressful. Whether you’re looking for something that supports your boobs, a swimsuit that’s sustainable or a one-piece that’s sexier than a bikini — it’s never an easy find.

We do a lot of swimsuit shopping, and the latest swimsuit struggle we’ve spotted is finding bottoms that aren’t too skimpy. We love a cheeky bottom for when we’re really ~feeling ourselves~, but sometimes we want something with full coverage.

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 swimsuit bottoms that offer plenty of coverage and still look cute, from high-waisted to brief styles. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Mara Hoffman Jay High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Find them for $140 at Anthropologie.
2
Madewell Second Wave Hipster Bikini Bottom
Nordstrom
Find it for $40 at Nordstrom.
3
Soleil It On Me High-Waisted Bikini Bottom In Palms Details
Modcloth
Find it for $45 on Modcloth.
4
Black Side-Tie Adjustable Brief
Swimsuits For All
Find it for $15 on Swimsuits For All.
5
Solkissed Samantha Bikini Bottoms
Find them for $79 at Anthropologie.
6
La Blanca Island Goddess Hipster Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Find it for $49 at Nordstrom.
7
Beach Blanket Bingo High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Modcloth
Find it for $39 at Modcloth.
8
Seea Olea High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Anthropologie
Find them for $75 at Anthropologie.
9
Becca Color Code Crossover High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Find it for $58 at Nordstrom.
10
The High-Leg High Rise
Summersalt
Find it for $45 at Summersalt.
11
Rene High-Waisted Ruched Tummy-Control Black Bikini Brief
Figleaves
Find it for $25 at Figleaves.
12
Robin Piccone Twist Waistband Hipster Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Find it for $88 at Nordstrom.
13
Pour Moi? Hot Spots Polka Dot Control Brief
Figleaves
Find it for $26 at Figleaves.
14
The Classic Turn Down
Summersalt
Find it for $45 at Summersalt.
15
High-Leg High-Waist Bikini Bottom
Everything But Water
Find it for $78 at Everything But Water.
16
Black Low-Waist Twist-Front Brief
Swimsuits For All
Find it for $15 on Swimsuits For All.
17
Sash Hipster Bikini Bottom
Everything But Swim
Find it for $62 at Everything But Swim.
