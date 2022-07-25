TBS Cancels 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' After 7 Seasons

After seven seasons on TBS, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” one of the very few shows hosted by a woman in the very male-dominated world of late night television, will not return this fall, the network said Monday.

Bee’s departure will leave Amber Ruffin, host of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show,” as the only woman currently hosting a late night talk show.

Advertisement

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee′ will not return to TBS,” network representatives said in a statement. “We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

The network, whose parent company Warner Media completed its merger with Discovery in April, has canceled and cut back on a number of shows in recent months.

In a tweet, the staff of the show thanked its loyal viewers.

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week — that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang,” they wrote. “To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

They also jokingly tweeted: “Full Frontal is leaving TBS to go spend more time with her family.”

Bee, an alum of “The Daily Show,” and her staff became known for the show’s incisive and blistering segments on gender in politics, particularly during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The show twice hosted “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” an alternative to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after the annual Washington confab was downsized when Trump declined to attend.

Samantha Bee attends "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" Not The White House Correspondents Dinner at DAR Constitution Hall on April 26, 2019, in Washington. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

In an interview at the first iteration of the event in 2017, just months after Trump took office, Bee told HuffPost she had “been shocked every day.”

“I didn’t know I had it in me. Are you kidding? My jaw has been on the floor 300 times in the first 100 days.”

Advertisement