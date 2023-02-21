“You” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Fans of the psychological thriller have been devouring the first half of season four, which premiered on Feb. 9. Starring Penn Badgley, “You” follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg as his toxic obsession with certain women takes him on a violent journey across the globe.

The second most popular show of the moment is “Full Swing.” Produced by the company behind “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” in collaboration with the PGA Tour, the new Netflix docuseries gives viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of professional golfers.

Looking down the ranking, there are a number of other reality-based shows from the streaming service.

“Perfect Match” is new dating series hosted by Nick Lachey (sans wife Vanessa, who apparently decided to sit this one out after co-hosting “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” with him). And “Physical: 100″ is a “Squid Game”-inspired competition show set in Korea.

Another foreign series that’s trending on the streaming service is “The Law According to Lidia Poet,” which tells the story of Italy’s first female lawyer ― with an added element of mystery drama.

