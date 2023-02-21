Home & LivingNetflixtv showsMost Popular

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Full Swing'

A new Italian mystery series and a dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“You” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Fans of the psychological thriller have been devouring the first half of season four, which premiered on Feb. 9. Starring Penn Badgley, “You” follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg as his toxic obsession with certain women takes him on a violent journey across the globe.

The second most popular show of the moment is “Full Swing.” Produced by the company behind “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” in collaboration with the PGA Tour, the new Netflix docuseries gives viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of professional golfers.

"Full Swing" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Full Swing" on Netflix.

Looking down the ranking, there are a number of other reality-based shows from the streaming service.

“Perfect Match” is new dating series hosted by Nick Lachey (sans wife Vanessa, who apparently decided to sit this one out after co-hosting “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” with him). And “Physical: 100″ is a “Squid Game”-inspired competition show set in Korea.

Another foreign series that’s trending on the streaming service is “The Law According to Lidia Poet,” which tells the story of Italy’s first female lawyer ― with an added element of mystery drama.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

9. “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

8. “The Law According to Lidia Poet” (Netflix)

7. “Physical: 100” (Netflix)

6. “Red Rose” (Netflix)

5. “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

4. “New Amsterdam”

3. “Perfect Match” (Netflix)

2. “Full Swing” (Netflix)

1. “You” (Netflix)

