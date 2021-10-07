In 2017, Goldsmith won “Chopped Junior,” a competition in which young chefs make impromptu dishes out of mismatched ingredients. Many of his creations played to his strength ― Southern cuisine, according to CBS 42. He donated his $10,000 prize to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the New York Post reported.

Goldsmith was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 3.

“When I was sick, cooking was the only thing that got me up,” he told Tuscaloosa magazine in 2017. “If I was just laying down doing nothing, my feet and legs would hurt, but when I was moving around in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be hurting as much.”