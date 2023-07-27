“I’ll need to add photos, but this little gadget really does it all. I use it for onion, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery and so much more. It is awesome! You have to be serious about slamming it down at times. Tomatoes and other soft veggies you have to be quick and hard, turns out perfectly. I usually use two hand to on harder veggies (I’m pretty weak) but it work. I have a brush to clean straws with that fits in the grooves on the plastic plates and it makes it pretty quick and easy to clean.” — Jay R

“I used this chopper and was very pleased with it. Caution, the stainless steel chopper pieces are very sharp. I have a pretty nice cut on my finger to prove it. I was surprised at how it cuts 1/2 an onion. I peeled the onion, cut in half and placed the half on the chopper. It cut through it with no problem. I made my own seasoning blend, which was the reason I bought this. I cut three bags of yellow, orange and red bellpeppers, 6 green bellpeppers, 6 onions and a bag of celery. Not one issue with cutting right through them.” — Amazon Customer

"Been using one of these for years. Used to get the "as seen on TV" version, but they tended to break after a while. This style has been going like gangbusters for a lot longer and I think will probably outlast me. It's one of those tools that when you first use it you ask yourself why you're just know finding out how much of a timesaver it is." — Amazon Customer