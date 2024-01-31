Fulton County DA Fani Willis Subpoenaed For Alleged Misconduct: Reports

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed to testify at a Feb. 15 hearing alongside Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to help investigate former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.
Willis and Wade are scheduled to answer questions about an allegedly improper personal relationship, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report.
It remains unclear how truthful the claims about their relationship are. Willis has not publicly denied the allegations; she has instead defended her decision to hire three special prosecutors, including Wade.
The district attorney charged Trump last year with interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia alongside more than a dozen other defendants.
She has been embroiled in questions about Wade after the accusation of impropriety was lobbed in early January by an attorney for one of the co-defendants, Michael Roman, who wants the case dismissed. Roman was a onetime presidential aide who helped lead Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing to address the motion for dismissal, NBC News reported.
The motion argues that not only did Willis and Wade have an “improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case,” but that Willis has “profit[ed] significantly” from the proceedings, and that she did not even have the authority to hire Wade in the first place. Documents that came to light in Wade’s divorce proceedings this month appeared to show that he went on trips with Willis to San Francisco and Miami.
Trump has latched onto the misconduct allegation against the Fulton County prosecutors, and his attorneys moved to join Roman’s effort to dismiss the case last week.
Some of the defendants, including former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, have already pleaded guilty.