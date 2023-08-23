Here Are The Mug Shots Of Everyone Indicted In The Georgia Election Case

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Last week, a grand jury in Georgia accused former President Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators of scheming to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election so that he could remain in office.

In the Aug. 14 indictment are racketeering and corrupt organizations statutes that, in addition to Trump, have resulted in a long list of charges for his close allies like Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and John Eastman.

Advertisement

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave all 19 defendants until noon on Friday to surrender. As of Wednesday evening, nine of the indicted co-conspirators have turned themselves in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Trump, whose bond has been set at $200,000, has confirmed he will surrender on Thursday.

Despite now being indicted in four criminal cases, Trump has managed to avoid getting his mug shot taken. But soon after the indictment’s release, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the defendants ― including Trump ― will not receive any special treatment when they arrive for their arraignment.

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mug shot ready for you,” he told NPR. “Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices.”

So far, Labat has stayed true to his word. Here are the mug shots of every defendant that has so far turned themselves in, provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

John Eastman, former Trump attorney

Eastman was instrumental in some of Trump’s efforts to remain in power, notably for writing a memo that argued the former president could keep his seat if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the election results during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. The plan included implementing “fake” electors in seven battleground states ― including Georgia ― who would falsely certify Trump’s win.

Eastman surrendered on Tuesday, and has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Trump attorney John Eastman. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump attorney

Giuliani, a longtime friend of Trump’s, was also central to Trump’s scheme to overturn the election. He is facing over a dozen charges for spreading lies about election fraud and falsely claiming that voting machines were tampered with to intentionally hurt Trump. He also lied about voter fraud in a Georgia Senate hearing about the election.

The former New York City mayor surrendered on Wednesday, and has been released on a $150,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Sidney Powell, former Trump attorney

Powell was proudly one of Trump’s most involved lawyers when it came to filing lawsuits across the country challenging the results of the 2020 election. Prosecutors said Powell was one of many who met conservative attorney Lin Wood “for the purpose of exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Advertisement

Powell surrendered Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Trump attorney Sidney Powell. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Jenna Ellis, former Trump attorney

Ellis vocally pushed lies about voter fraud, even after the 2020 hearing by Georgia state lawmakers in which Trump allies repeatedly pushed false claims about the election results. She also wrote two memos arguing that Pence should ignore the electoral college votes from certain battleground states, like Georgia.

Ellis surrendered on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Kenneth Chesebro, former Trump attorney

Chesebro, who served as counsel for the Trump campaign, worked after the election to implement a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the race, and declaring themselves the state’s qualified electors.

Chesebro surrendered on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Advertisement

Ray Smith, Georgia lawyer

Smith was involved in multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He helped gather witnesses to testify on nonexistent voter fraud during the 2020 Georgia legislative hearing on the election.

Smith surrendered Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of Atlanta-based attorney Ray Smith. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

David Shafer, former Georgia GOP chair

Shafer was one of the 16 state Republicans who posed as fake electors in order to falsely declare that Trump had won the election in Georgia, and that they are “duly elected and qualified” electors. He also joined Trump in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election’s certification in Georgia.

Shafer surrendered Wednesday on a $75,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Cathleen Latham, former Coffee County GOP chair

Latham was one of the 16 Republicans who posed as a “fake” elector in Georgia in order to declare that Trump had won the 2020 election in the state. As head of the Coffee County Republican Party, she welcomed a computer forensics team into the county elections office so they could copy software and data from voting machines.

Advertisement

Latham surrendered Wednesday on a $75,000 bond.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office mug shot of former Coffee County GOP chair Cathleen Latham. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Scott Hall, Georgia bail bondsman

Hall was involved in gathering voting data from machines in Coffee County, where Latham allowed a computer forensic team to interfere with Dominion Voting Systems equipment at the county elections office.

Hall surrendered Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.