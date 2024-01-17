40 Fun Products For Anyone Determined To Be Less Boring In 2024

Popular items from this list:
- A “Gracula” garlic crusher that looks like Dracula
- A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks
- An octopus-shaped blackhead remover
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A set of 12 vinyl coasters
2
A set of cat-themed tarot cards
3
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
Advertisement
4
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
5
A set of 32 Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches
6
Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend
Advertisement
7
A set of six stress-relieving Globbles
8
A cooling and hydrating under eye stick
9
A set of sex light up bath fizzes
Advertisement
10
A retro radio tissue holder
11
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
12
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Advertisement
13
A bottle of thermal color-changing nail polish
14
A shaker of edible cocktail glitter
15
A set of eight tiny strawberry candles
Advertisement
16
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
17
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet
18
A pickle wine stopper
Advertisement
19
Two spooky skull-shaped ice molds
20
A book-shaped flower vase
21
A "Gracula" garlic crusher
Advertisement
22
A tortilla blanket
23
A delightfully nonstick smiley face pancake pan
24
A set of six moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks
Advertisement
25
A glamorous vintage-style luggage set
26
A set of 48 removable 3D butterfly stickers
27
A gentle bubbly clay mask
Advertisement
28
Freck Beauty's multidimensional Slimelight highlighter
29
A Stealth core trainer that turns exercising into a game
30
A three-tiered floor lamp with removable rings
Advertisement
31
A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles
32
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
33
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Advertisement
34
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that uses vinegar and steam
35
A vibrant button-down blouse
36
A Mystical Fire colorant
Advertisement
37
A set of 10 mini snail tea bag holders
38
A mini ceramic bathtub planter and soap holder
39
A decorative ceramic lips holder
Advertisement
40
Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts