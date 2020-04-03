HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

10'000 Hours via Getty Images Keeping kids entertained isn’t easy, especially if you’re trying to avoid them streaming shows or playing mindless video games all day.

Incorporating a stimulating activity into your child’s routine is important to protect your kid’s mental health ― and yours. But that’s easier said than done when you have multiple things to juggle. Working from home, home-schooling and creating some sense of normalcy for yourself and your family is a balancing act.

Subscription boxes for kids have become a popular choice for educational, creative and entertaining activities delivered straight to your door, but searches for online classes for kids are also soaring these days as more parents look for ways to keep their kids busy that don’t involve adding more clutter to the home.

Adults might check out sites like Skillshare, Creative Live and Udemy for online classes on everything from watercolor painting to computer coding.

But there are actually similar courses and resources available for kids on sites like Outschool and Bluprint. We spotted kids cooking classes, workout classes, coding classes and more on those sites.

For younger kiddos, you might also check with local daycare and children’s community centers to see if they are offering streamed versions of the classes they usually teach IRL. Union Square Play, for example, is a children’s play center in Manhattan that’s providing three free tutorials on its website. USP is also accepting contributions to benefit at-risk families during this time.

Whether you’re looking for something educational you can feel good about or a workout class that’ll make up for lost recess time, there are plenty of fun online classes for kids out there. We’ve rounded up a complete guide to online classes for kids they can take from home.

Take a look:

Online creative classes for kids:

Bluprint: Find kid-friendly cooking, crafting and drawing classes. For more advanced kids and teens, the site offers jewelry making, cooking and woodworking.

Outschool: Find classes like drawing, theatre and film specifically created for kids ages 3 to 18.

Udemy: Find classes like photography and drawing designed for children. For more advanced kids and teens, they offer arts and music like anime drawing or how to play an instrument.

Online education classes for kids:

Khan Academy: Find classes for grades K-12 covering grammar, science and history, as well as AP and SAT prep.

National Geographic: Find plenty of content covering animals, geography and more.

Outschool: Find classes like chemistry, grammar and languages specifically created for kids ages 3 to 18.

Udemy: Find classes like coding and entrepreneurship specifically for children. For more advanced kids and teens, they offer financial literacy and languages.

Online reading classes for kids:

Epic: Find reading videos for kids of all ages, including live content.

KidLit: Listen to stories read aloud and find supplemental activities.

Outschool: Find literature and poetry classes specifically created for kids ages 3 to 18.

Scholastic: Find reading and discovery programs for ages 3 to 9.

Storyline Online: Access books and supplemental curriculum to strengthen comprehension, verbal and written skills.

Story Time From Space: Listen to astronauts read books about adventures and find supplemental activities.

Online workout classes for kids:

Alo Yoga: The popular yoga brand offers course for kids on poses and mindfulness.

Cosmic Kids Yoga: This YouTube channel teaches kids of ages yoga poses and mindfulness.

Go Noodle: Find movement games designed to keep kids active and moving.

Obé Fitness: The exclusively online workout app features live workouts, with exercises specifically for kids.