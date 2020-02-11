HuffPost Finds

25 Non-Boring Button-Downs You Can Totally Wear To Work

These fun, patterned and embellished button-downs are appropriate for the office and after hours.

These button-downs will get you through your 9-to-5 in style.

Between prepping a lunch, packing your bag and making sure nothing’s stuck in your teeth post-breakfast, there’s a lot to do at home before you step out the door.

So the last thing you want to do in your morning rush before rush hour is think too much about what you’re going to wear.

After all, if you’re spending eight hours at the office (and in meetings that could have easily just been emails), you don’t want to be in something that’s uncomfortable.

But the classic white button-down that everyone swears by is a magnetic for accidents: croissant crumbs in the morning, a splash of salad dressing from lunch and a mid-afternoon coffee spill. There’s only so much that a Tide To Go pen can handle.

While a button-down can be dressed up or down, you might want one that’s a little more special than just a plain white one.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to work overtime to find a button-down that shows off some of your personality and is still work-appropriate. We did that for you and spotted button-downs that are anything but boring.

We found tops that are in bold colors; ones with beading; and others with prints and patterns. So now you’ll be all ready to take on the day — just roll up the sleeves on these tops or throw on a blazer. And don’t forget to put on a pair of stretchy dress pants.

Check out these button-downs that are work-ready already:

1
The Cate Sequined Classic Buttondown
Anthropologie
This top comes in sizes XXS to 1X. Find it at Anthropologie for $128.
2
Topshop Oversize Stripe Texture Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
This top comes in sizes 2 to 12. Find it at Nordstrom for $75.
3
Lou & Grey Fluid Twill Shirt
Nordstrom
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Nordstrom for $70.
4
Oceane Tie-Dyed Buttondown
Anthropologie
This top comes in sizes 00 to 16. Find it at Anthropologie for $138.
5
The Washable Silk Tie-Cuff Shirt
Everlane
This top comes in sizes 00 to 16. Find it at Everlane for $110.
6
Button Up Jacquard Blouse
& Other Stories
This top comes in sizes 0 to 12. Find it at & Other Stories for $59.
7
Wasted Paris Stargazing Button-Down Shirt
Urban Outfitters
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Urban Outfitters for $79.
8
Denim Shrunken Ex-Boyfriend Shirt In Lunar Wash
Madewell
This top comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Find it at Madewell for $80.
9
Hold On To Me Printed Top
Free People
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Free People for $98.
10
Long Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt
Target
This top comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it at Target for $30.
11
Positive Professionalism Button-Up Top
ModCloth
This top comes in sizes XXS to 4X. Find it at ModCloth for $55.
12
Lola Beaded Buttondown
Anthropologie
This top comes in sizes XS to L. Find it at Anthropologie for $158.
13
Equipment Essential Button Down Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
This top comes in sizes XS to L. Find it at Nordstrom Rack for $70.
14
RAILS Lillian Button Down Shirt
Shopbop
This top comes in sizes XXS to L. Find it on sale at Shopbop for $89.
15
Positive Professionalism Button-Up Top In Red Print
ModCloth
This top comes in sizes XXS to 4X. Find it at ModCloth for $49.
16
Crās Laracras Lace Trim Button-Down Shirt
Urban Outfitters
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Urban Outfitters for $150.
17
Beaded Collar Shirt
Mango
This top comes in sizes 4 to 10. Find it at Mango for $40.
18
Madewell Heart Embroidered Seamed Button Down Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
This top comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it at Nordstrom Rack for $40.
19
LAUREN Ralph Lauren Printed Oxford Button-Down Shirt
Zappos
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Zappos for $90.
20
Watercolour Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
This top comes in sizes 0 to 12. Find it at & Other Stories for $69.
21
Scotch & Soda Oversized Boxy Fit Button Down Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
This top comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it at Nordstrom Rack for $55.
22
Joie Booker Printed Button Down Shirt
T.J.Maxx
This top comes in sizes XXS to M. Find it at T.J.Maxx for $50.
23
Collection Silk Twill Buttonp-Up Shirt In Sleepy Lions Print
J.Crew
This top comes in sizes 00 to 22. Find it at J.Crew at $128.
24
FRAME Colorblock Blouse
Shopbop
This top comes in sizes XS to L. Find it on sale at Shopbop for $89.
25
Classic-Fit Boy Shirt In Mixed Stewart Tartan
J.Crew
This top comes in sizes 00 to 10. Find it on sale at J.Crew for $67.
