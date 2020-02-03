25 Fun Sex Toys For Couples To Add To The Nightstand

HuffPost Finds

Sex should be fun. But it can be easy to fall into a stale relationship that needs some excitement.

Some couples turn to new sex positions or silky lingerie to spice things up, while others look for ways to increase sensitivity.

Sex toys are another option. There are plenty of roundups of the best vibrators and the best sex toys for men and women, but what about fun sex toys you can use with a partner?

If you’re hoping to bring in a sex toy or two into the bedroom for a night (or two!), you’re in luck: We found some of the most fun sex toys for couples.

It’s your chance to make the night a little more naughtier.

Check out these fun sex toys for couples:

1
Dame's Fin
Dame
Dame's Fin is a finger vibrator. You can change how you wear it to get the mobility you want. Find it at Dame.
2
Unbound's Cuffies
Unbound
These aren't your regular cuffs — they don't have complicated knots, buckles or locks, so they're much easier to play with. Find the cuffs at Unbound.
3
Lovehoney's Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Lovehoney
This clitoral stimulator has eight different intensity levels. Find it at Lovehoney .
4
überlube
Urban Outfitters
It's top-rated, lightweight and long-lasting. Find it at Urban Outfitters .
5
Lovehoney's Oh! Roll Play Foreplay Dice
Lovehoney
Roll the dice for some spice. Find the set at Lovehoney.
6
Spirits Sex Board Game
Urban Outfitters
Yeah, we just had to tell you about this one. Read the reviews. Find it at Urban Outfitters .
7
Dame's Duo
Dame
It's a kit for the two of you. Find it at Dame .
8
Maude's The Cabin Kit
Maude
For a weekend getaway in the woods, this "cabin kit" has a massage candle, lube and condoms. Find it at Maude.
9
Unbound's Cleo Bangle Handcuffs
Unbound
These bangles might look delicate at first glance, but they double as handcuffs. Find them at Unbound.
10
Babeland's IOU Sex Book
Babeland
The cover does say it's "the gift that keeps on giving." Find it at Babeland.
11
Unbound's Kinkstarter Set
Unbound
If you're just starting out, the set has everything you need, including clamps and lube. Find it at Unbound.
12
LELO's TIANI 24k
LELO
This vibrating couples massager is supposed to be sensational. Find it at LELO .
13
Babeland's Je Joue Mio
Babeland
This vibrating ring has five speeds and seven patterns. Find it at Babeland.
14
Position of the Day Playbook By Nerve.com
Urban Outfitters
There's literally a position for every single day of the year. Find it at Urban Outfitters.
15
Lovehoney's Double Delight Adjustable Vibrating Strapless Strap-On Dildo
Lovehoney
It's a toy that's harness-free. Find it at Lovehoney.
16
Unbound's Jelly
Unbound
Unbound's jelly has a water-based formula that's safe to use with toys. Find the full-size version at Unbound.
17
Lovehoney's Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Metallic Massage Wand Vibrator
Lovehoney
This massage wand might be mini, but it has seven different vibration patterns. Find it at Lovehoney .
18
Maude's Shine Organic
Maude
This lube os made with moisturizing aloe and it's safe to use with toys and condoms. Find it at Maude.
19
Babeland's Mini Marvels Massager
HuffPost
This mini massager is travel-friendly, not-so-obvious and has 10 pulsation settings. Find it at Babeland.
20
LELO's LYLA 2
LELO
This bullet-style massager has a wireless remote with controls that respond to movement. Find it at LELO.
21
We-Vibe Sensations Unite Collection
We-Vibe
With a vibrator and vibrating ring, this set's meant to bring you two closer together. Find it at We-Vibe.
22
Dame's Pillo
Dame
It's a pillow that's perfect for time in bed. Find it at Dame .
23
Babeland's O'Hare
Babeland
It's a top-rated and buzzworthy ring. Find it at Babeland.
24
Lovehoney's Rock My World Sex Toy Kit
Lovehoney
This kit includes two dildos, three vibrators and a mini wand. Find the set at Lovehoney.
25
LELO's TOR 2
LELO
The TOR's a vibrating couples ring for when two of you want to have some alone time. Find it at LELO.
