37 TikTok Products That'll Have You Wishing Summer Was Around Longer

BruMate’s insulated can cooler
Check out a TikTok of the BruMate can cooler.

"Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not, this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also.
With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" — Brooke Price
A sand removal bag
See it in action on TikTok here.
. Shakalo
is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.Promising review:
"We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week.
I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." — Gabbs Uresti
A rechargeable handheld fan

"This was a TikTok made me buy it product. And so far the best. I went to Hollywood Horror Nights opening weekend, and when I said this save my night that’s an understatement, as that sweet cold air was a blessing. I was walking around with that fan on every time I was in those huge lines. I’m so happy I ordered two because I didn’t want to share mine. So order this!!!!" — Ingrid
A bug bite suction tool

"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A play and freeze ice cream ball
To make the ice cream, you'll also need rock salt
and ice cream mix

"This was such a fun purchase. I saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great gift for my nieces and nephew, and it was.
We adults ended up having a blast passing the ball and shaking it up with the kids as well. One drawback is that the portion to make the ice cream is kinda small so would not recommend for a large family (or maybe get multiple!). But otherwise, it’s a fun present, fairly easy to clean and the instructions are easy to follow. Oh, and the ice cream was DELICIOUS!
" — Marina Affo
An adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review:
: "I love the spaciousness yet compactness of this cross body/ fanny. I saw it on TikTok and read all the reviews — it really does live up to the hype!!" — Amazon customer
A chaise lounge chair
Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable. Promising review:
"This is typically more then I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" — Keely Shay
A volcanic stone face roller

"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look.
I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A pair of flowy shorts

"These shorts are so cute! I wanted them because I saw them on TikTok, and these are such a great price! I get compliments on them all the time, and they make a boring T-shirt look like a cute fit." — Savannah Coates
A mosquito repellent
Check out a TikTok of the Thermacell mosquito repeller.

"I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellent for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like citronella oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound.
We live in the South where mosquitoes are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable
! Definitely recommend." — Trusted customer
A Tushbaby hip carrier
It's recommended for children between eight and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face. Tushbaby is a small business you may have seen on SharkTank.
Check out a TikTok of the Tushbaby hip seat baby carrier.

"This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously.
It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30-35lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." — Jennifer Calle
Some reusable water balloons

"The adults in this house love water balloons but not the mess….. plus with toddlers around, it didn’t quite make sense to have water balloons but we saw a random video on TikTok and HAD to find reusable water balloons to try out. These were the first ones we bought to try out, and WHOA we were blown away! Super easy to for the 2- and 3-year-old to use, which means more fun for all of us!! Do not think twice or continue with regular water balloons, you’ll waste precious time cleaning up and filling that could be used to make memories.
" — Taurus
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub

"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
An at-home slushy-making cup
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action.

"I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." — C. Warrick
A cooling collar
Check out a TikTok of the All For Paws cooling bandana.

"I own an English bulldog who overheats very easily. I bought this for a (very short) trip to the beach, and it worked fabulously. Easy to use and super cute!" — Ciara
A rapid egg cooker
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team love this little device and so others, as it has more than 92,000 5-star ratings
Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try. Promising review:
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
An exfoliating scrub mitt
See it in action on TikTok here.

"I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all.
However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized
." — Kat
A pet hair remover
Check it out on TikTok here.

"TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" — tiff4short
A pair of cloud slides

"Thanks, TikTok. Super cute, super comfy, super cute on....even got approval of my daughters! Great price." — April
A bottle of NYX setting spray

"I had seen this on TikTok and thought it was a waste of money, until I tried it, and it works. It locks in your makeup. You just have to make sure your makeup is perfect and then spray your face." — Mary
A Solar Buddies refillable roll-on sunscreen applicator
And if you want to see it in action, check out how easy it is to apply sunscreen in this TikTok video.

"Trust me, this is worth every penny! I am going to be completely honest, when I saw how long the shipping was going to take, I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids. I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The wait was 100% worth it!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving soooo much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin.
Also, my sister-in-law hates the feel of sunscreen on her hands, so this was perfect for her. My only regret is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone! THANK YOU!!" — Carmen
A Takeya cold brew maker
Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee! Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER.
All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E
Being Frenshe radiance oil
See it in action on TikTok here.

"This made my skin smooth after shaving and smells like a gift from the gods. I would fight for this oil. Smell lasts a while too. ☁️" — Nichole
A watermelon cutter

"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" — Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." — Andrea Draine
A convertible table
Check out a TikTok of the hybrid table and cooler in action.

"Good quality and lightweight. Design makes it very easy to carry, I find it easier than the average cooler.
The handle is nice and high and wide so the rest of it is not bumping up against your leg. And once you lift up the lid which turns into a table it's sturdy enough to actually use for setting drinks on without worry. Exceeded expectations." — April Ford
A set of reusable waterproof silicone Nippies

"Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." — satisfied customerBuzzFeed Shopping Editor Natalie Brown says
: "Thanks to a sample sale, I got my hands on a gorgeous unlined silk dress last summer that I LOVED but absolutely could not
wear with a bra, not even a strapless one. Queue an Amazon search for pasties, because quite frankly I'm self-conscious about my nipples deciding to poke out while I'm wearing just a silk dress (and my boobs are the type that don't necessarily need support all of the time). There I found something even better than I expected: these self-adhesive silicone pasties called Nippies that are 100% invisible under clothes, so comfortable I barely notice I'm wearing them, and, at least so far, pretty darn reusable.
I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat.
They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
A leakproof, portable dog water bottle with a spout

: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon customer
A portable car vacuum

"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" — Abigail
A car cup holder expander
Check out a TikTok of the car cup holder expander in action.

"This thing is amazing, how did i survive before??!!?! My 32oz metal water bottle had a cozy lil seat next to me on the passenger side for years. But then my boyfriend came along and stole her seat, so my poor water bottle would roll around in the back seat and knock into stuff while I was driving. Me and her go way back dude, so I'm glad I found a way to keep my manz and my trusty (knock off) hydroflask. He was gonna have to go tbh, gotta hydrate! (kidding, he's great too). I have a 2005 VW Jetta with the wimpiest cup holders, and this fits great. Could fit so many sizes and depths though — if you're worried about fit, don't be.
This thing is super adjustable. I've had absolutely no problems with it wiggling or anything so far, despite the shallowness of my original cup"holders". Just make sure to twist it to fit tightly and you'll be set until ready to take it back out." — Alice
A cover-up set with matching crop top

"Viral outfit. I ordered this outfit for a last-minute Zoom bday party I ended up planning and it was a HIT! I ended up posting my outfit on TikTok and my video ended up getting 12,000 (and counting) views.
Haha super comfy, my only issue was because I'm shorter, the train kept dragging but I'm sure if you wear heels (I didn't, I had slides 😂) this shouldn't be an issue. I've never felt more confident!" — Nix Cee
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker

"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A Ponyback hat
Ponyback is a woman-owned small business that was started by Stacey Keller, who was frustrated with the different hat options in the market, so she decided to create her own. This style is made from cotton and works for all hair types. Promising review:
"I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it.
And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." — Naysa H
A Saucemoto dip clip
Check it out on TikTok here!

"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase, and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent, and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap, and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure Pamela
A Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.

: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal.
This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available.
All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." — G. Massey
A FlipBelt
Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt in action!

"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my 6-mile run.
At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it.
If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" — kel07
A butterfly-shaped insect catcher

"A must for your plants. Great for all those fungus gnats near my plants! Saw this on TikTok used in a vivarium enclosure and just had to try it. Works great and is very attractive." — Mac