By the time you read this, you probably already finished today’s Wordle — or you’re about to right now. But before you do, consider giving your eyes a rest and playing a game that you can actually touch, with pieces you can actually feel. Whether you’re looking for a word game the whole family can get in on or you just want to practice your vocabulary skills solo, there are are a ton of games to get those semantics wheels turning in your brain.
There’s the old faithful, family-friendly game Scrabble, which has been around for over eight decades, and newer games like A Little Wordy, which comes from the masterminds behind Exploding Kittens, and the prediction-centered Blank Slate. We rounded up all of these fun wordy games and more in our list below.
