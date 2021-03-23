“American Idol” contestant Funke Lagoke collapsed face-first onto the stage during Monday’s episode while waiting to hear if she would advance in the competition. (See the full performance and incident below.)

Lagoke and Ronda Felton had just finished their duets portion for Hollywood Week, and judge Lionel Richie was critiquing their performance.

“Funke, you got yourself to the end. The problem is ... ” Richie said before Lagoke fainted, landing with an alarming thud.

Panelist Luke Bryan ran onto the stage to help staff members attend to Lagoke. They turned her onto her back before paramedics arrived to wheel her out on a gurney.

Lagoke was treated for dehydration at a hospital and released, the show reported.

Meanwhile, Richie informed Felton that the two of them would be returning to “American Idol” for the showstopper round.

“I can’t say that I’m happy in this moment, I’m just worried about her health more than anything,” Felton said. “I feel like that’s the No. 1 important thing right now. I just want to let her know that I love her, that I care about her, I want her to be OK.”

The incident unfolds beginning at the 5:00 mark.