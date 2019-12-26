Wellness

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Tweets From This Year

"I have a phone interview today and someone told me to 'just be myself' so I’m not going to answer the call."

If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But, most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values gregariousness and sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. We’ve rounded up 50 of the most relatable introvert tweets we’ve seen this year.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

Quotes to Inspire Introverts
funny tweetsintrovert