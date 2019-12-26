50 Of The Funniest Introvert Tweets From This Year

If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But, most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values gregariousness and sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. We’ve rounded up 50 of the most relatable introvert tweets we’ve seen this year.
1.
But I don't wanna do a thing today. I did a thing yesterday. #introvertproblems— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) January 17, 2019
2.
Sometimes I just agree with people so they can stop talking.#SorryNotSorry #IntrovertProblems 🙃— Shannon 🧚♀️ (@shanday77) January 24, 2018
3.
Sometimes when I enter an elevator and No one else is in there, I quickly push the “close door” button as to avoid anyone else coming in and trying to talk to me. #introvertproblems #ihatesmalltak #elevatorssuck #leavemealone— Elizabeth Estrada (@EstradaLizzy) January 29, 2019
4.
An introvert who's using Uber biggest fear:— ⭐️Zav - 10k Raffle⭐️ (@ZAViZ_) February 1, 2019
"Known for good conversations"
5.
Introverts never do things just to get a reaction. We do things to not get a reaction.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) February 3, 2019
6.
That moment you really need a haircut, but really don't want to do the smalltalk with a complete stranger #introvertproblems— Christian Liberman (@Corack252) February 15, 2018
7.
I know it's an extrovert's world, but I just went to the library and supermarket and thanks to machines didn't have to engage with a single person the whole time so I suspect the introverts are quietly taking over the world.— India Holton (@IndiaHolton) February 21, 2019
8.
Life as an introvert:— Samuel Dunsiger (@samdunsiger) February 25, 2019
- I love people
- People scare me
- Please invite me to your party
- I hate parties
9.
Adulting is when you are excited that plans got cancelled so you can stay in and sleep— Adulting (@aduItprobs) March 3, 2019
10.
Whenever I get an Uber driver “Known for great conversation”, my inner introvert dies a little...— Kari Wahlgren (@KariWahlgren) March 3, 2019
11.
For introverted people, the phone function on their phone is the least appealing feature— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) March 12, 2019
12.
You know you're an #introvert when you walk into a coffee shop and choose your table based on who looks like a talker.— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) March 16, 2019
13.
How many introverts does it take to change a lightbulb?— Messy Elliott (@theDRaGnrebOrN) March 22, 2019
Me: Does it have to be a group activity?
14.
I wish every company had a librarian. How great would it be to have a designated person to shush all the noisy people? #introvertlife #introvertproblems— Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) March 26, 2019
15.
Nothing worse than having a talker sitting next to you on an 8AM flight. #IntrovertProblems— Joelle Messianu (@joellemessianu) March 27, 2019
16.
Blessed are those who don’t seek out unnecessary conversation.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) April 5, 2019
-Lost Bible verse
17.
I’d say about 80% of the time I’d rather dig a 40-foot trench than make a single phone call. #introvertproblems— Todd Williams (@toddlerwilliams) April 23, 2019
18.
last week a friend canceled our plans because it “suddenly got really windy” and i’ve never respected anything more— steph (@stephsstone) May 3, 2019
19.
*desperately needs help finding something at the store*— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 9, 2019
Employee: Sir, can I help you find anything?
Me: No, I’m good.
20.
Open floor plans are an elaborate scheme by extroverts to lower the productivity of introverts...— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) May 23, 2019
21.
I didn’t think there were so many different ways to say “no thank you” until I started turning down invitations to social events. #introvertproblems— the Lorax🎄 (@mrswinterfence) June 1, 2019
22.
Friends: "We missed you at dinner the other night."— Erin Bogart (@erin_bogart) June 2, 2019
Me: "I was planning to go but then I remembered I didn't want to." #BestCancellationExcuses#introvertproblems
23.
Weekend Plans https://t.co/HUcA82gVGI pic.twitter.com/A5cI99xSdt— INFJoe (@INFJoe) June 14, 2019
24.
I just got stressed out by someone else’s weekend plans.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) June 20, 2019
25.
Ahhh yes, a classic 😂 #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/4yNJ8DVGwO— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) June 26, 2019
26.
How to call an introvert— Michelle Keener (@MKeenerWrites) June 27, 2019
The day before: Text that you will call tomorrow & explain why (so we have time to prepare).
3 hrs prior: Text a reminder.
2 hrs prior: Text a funny gif.
1 hr prior: Text an emoji.
Make the call.
Leave a voicemail.#introvert #introvertlife
27.
Why does everyone force introverts to be talkative and leave their comfort zone, but no one forces extroverts to shut up to make the zone more comfortable?— SMRT Feedback by the Vigilanteh (@smrtsg) July 1, 2019
28.
Location: Room of introverts— Christian McKinney (@tellmckinney) July 12, 2019
Leader: “If you’re an introvert raise your hand.”
*Nobody raises any hands.
29.
As a kid, a weekend with no plans is like torture. As an adult, a weekend with no plans feels like winning the lottery.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) July 20, 2019
30.
Today’s status. Help me. No, just leave me alone. Ugh. #introvert #introvertproblems #infj #infjproblems pic.twitter.com/DOetACzhIw— INFJoe (@INFJoe) July 27, 2019
31.
If the Uber driver keeps up this whole "no talking" thing, I'll give him a 5-star rating. #blessed— Lawkward Lady (@LawkwardLady) July 30, 2019
32.
Good to go!— Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) August 9, 2019
Books - https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#introvert #anxiety #weekend pic.twitter.com/vmC2awNHxL
33.
People are always so surprised when I mention that I'm an introvert until they turn back around and realize that I've already left their party.— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) August 11, 2019
34.
Home is where the introvert is.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) August 18, 2019
35.
If you put on pants at all today, then you’ve failed your Sunday.— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 22, 2019
36.
"Sorry. Can't. It's already dark out." - Me, every night from now until about mid-May.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) September 25, 2019
37.
My friend just canceled plans right before I left the house and it feels like I won $100 on a scratch off. What an unexpected treat!— Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) September 27, 2019
38.
Went to a haunted house designed for introverts. People pop out unexpectedly and try to make small talk with you. At the end you you walk into a room where people are networking and everyone tries to get your information at the same time. Scariest experience of my life.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) October 6, 2019
39.
I’m much more of an introvert, so I really want to go to heaven, as hell seems like it would have far too many inhabitants.— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 5, 2019
40.
home alone all weekend, that means it's no bra and no pants time— mariahrey careymas (@mariahmocarey) October 26, 2019
41.
Honestly at this point I lose respect for people if they don’t cancel our plans before I do— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 13, 2019
42.
Been watching The Crown. The Queen has a button she can push when she’s done talking to people. Anyone know where to get one of those?— Matt Parrish (@itsmattparrish) November 24, 2019
43.
Spending all day hoping the plans you agreed to yesterday are quietly forgotten by all involved— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 25, 2018
44.
I'm such an introvert I don't even wanna talk to Alexa at home... 😐 #introvertproblems— Daniel Rose (@dani3lr0se) November 29, 2019
45.
Friend who parties a lot- Hey, wanna go to the bar tonight?— Ashley Rice (@ethanrileysmama) December 2, 2019
Me, a 28 year old woman- My mom said no. #introvertproblems
46.
Them: “What’s your favorite Christmas song?”— Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) December 4, 2019
Me: “Silent Night...take the hint.”#introvertproblems #introvertlife
47.
Other People: Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers.— Danielle Datu (@danielledatu) December 4, 2019
Regular Introverts: Don’t answer calls.
Me: Gets a new phone and tells no one.#introvertlife
48.
Christmas wish list:— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) December 14, 2019
Noise cancelling headphones
Lack of invites to Christmas parties
Merry Christmas texts
Books and hot chocolate
Peace and quiet
PJs to wear by the fire
49.
Pondering life’s important questions, e.g. “I’m home for 2 hrs - do I change into my house pants?” #introvertproblems— Stephanie Lau (@StephLauBooks) December 18, 2019
50.
I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call— Caitlin (@caithuls) December 18, 2019