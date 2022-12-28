Relationships
Marriagefunny tweets

50 Of The Funniest Marriage Tweets Of 2022

"Car trips with my wife are great ‘cause I get to listen to 10 seconds each of 400 songs she hates."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Week after week, the spouses of Twitter deliver some of the most hilarious and relatable quips about the ups and downs of married life.

As 2022 is coming to a close, we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of the marriage tweets that really cracked us up this year. With so much comedic gold, it was tough to narrow down our list. In no particular order, here are 50 of our favorites:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

HuffPost x Tumblr 'Love Illustrated' Comics

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Term ‘Geriatric Pregnancy’ Isn’t Just Offensive, It’s Also B.S.

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here’s Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Home & Living

6 Cool Apps That Won’t Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Wellness

Why You Lose Track Of Time At The End Of The Year

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Shopping

29 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Shopping

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

Shopping

This Might Just Be Lululemon's Best Sale Of The Year

Shopping

26 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Shopping

28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Shopping

I Recently Lost My Mother, Here Are The Books That Helped My Process My Grief

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Shopping

Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

This Is REALLY Your Last Chance To Take Advantage of Cyber Monday Deals

Relationships

The Truth About The 'Three-Date Rule'

Shopping

Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

What Nutritionists Think Of TikTok Health Trends, From Healthy Coke To Lettuce Water

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Wellness

What Experts Really Think About Greens Powders

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids