RelationshipsTwitterMarriage

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (April 11-24)

"There’s always that person who runs the dishwasher half full, and another who waits until it’s full to run it. And they marry each other."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 21 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Is Talc In Makeup Dangerous For Your Health? Here’s What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Won’t Go Near These 4 Foods At The Grocery Store

Wellness

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

Travel

10 Travel Mistakes That Are Increasing Your Carbon Footprint

Parenting

Flight Attendants Share Their Best Tips For Flying With Little Kids

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Wellness

35 Relatable Tweets About Living With ADHD

Parenting

Yes, Parenting Has Love Languages Too. Here's How To Find Yours.

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective