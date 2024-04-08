RelationshipsMarriagetweetthe good life

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (April 2-8)

"My wife and I are currently on day three of a silent argument of who is going to clean the lasagna pan that's soaking next to the sink."
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.

Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
|
Submit a tip
Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE