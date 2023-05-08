Relationshipsfunny tweetsfunniest tweetsmarriage tweets

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (April 25-May 8)

"Anytime my husband upsets me, I just add more shampoo bottles to our shower. Currently, there’s 47."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 21 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
