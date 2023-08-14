Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
Somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.
Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 20 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My wife will be like, “gut reaction, yes or no?”— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 14, 2023
And then show me two shades of beige paint I can’t even tell are different.
We need to leave five minutes ago for a family event and my 100% naked husband who is applying lotion to his feet just announced that he's "basically ready."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 13, 2023
Get married so you can own 5 different types of coffee machines but your wife still goes to Starbucks.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) August 10, 2023
Secret to a successful marriage is to call your wife at least 7 times a day to help her find her phone— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 10, 2023
Single people at the grocery store are without a care in the world as if they don’t have to worry about bringing home the wrong yogurt— Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 7, 2023
wife's still mad that I responded to the priest after he said our wedding vows with "agree to disagree"— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) August 7, 2023
Husband: Can I do AnYtHiNg right?!— Michele (@marvelousmrsmom) August 8, 2023
Me: No.
As a wife and mother my hobbies include rage cleaning, rage cooking, and rage folding.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) August 3, 2023
Thought my husband had left for work, so I called him with a question, but he picked up from downstairs where he was still drinking coffee, and what is this a Parisian cafe— meghan (@deloisivete) August 10, 2023
Me: *changes kids for swim lessons, replenishes diapers and snacks in diaper bag, about to walk to the car*— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) August 13, 2023
Husband: *starts unloading dishwasher*
My husband: You've been spending a lot of money on Halloween stuff.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) August 2, 2023
Me: Would it help if I showed you the total on the things I HAVEN'T bought on my "save for later" lists?
Husband: No.
Not to be outdone by my husband misplacing his keys the whole time, I left my keys outside in the garden overnight.— Laura prefers the bird (@ericamorecambe) August 14, 2023
My husband is watching "Six Feet Under" for the first time and don't think I wasn't excited to point to a first season actor in an episode from 22 years ago and say "I did sketch comedy with him in college."— @benjaminjs.bsky.social (@BenjaminJS) August 13, 2023
Do you know many things a couple can disagree about when cooking spaghetti?— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) August 14, 2023
11, the answer is 11.
would’ve totally won megamillions had I got our anniversary right please don’t let my wife see the winning numbers thanks— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) August 5, 2023
I used to not understand how people could let their pets run their lives.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 13, 2023
Last night my husband slept on the couch because the dogs pushed him all the way off our bed.
while my kids had an end of the summer hang out with their friends last night, my wife and I may or may not have had a "kids are going back to school" celebration 🙄— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) August 12, 2023
My wife was frantically looking for her misplaced car keys as we were running late to an event and let me tell ya, that was not an appropriate time to make pocket jokes.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) August 4, 2023
Mom friend: Who’s hardest? Your oldest or youngest?— Michele (@marvelousmrsmom) August 4, 2023
Me: My husband.
Me: I’m gonna be so upset if the skeleton dies in this book.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) August 12, 2023
Wife: Skeleton? Sounds like he’s already dead.
Me: HE’S REANIMATED!!!!!!
Wife: Oh wow, sorry I’m not familiar with the arcane secrets of necromancy!