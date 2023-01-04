Relationships
20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Dec. 20-Jan. 2)

"My wife keeps the romance alive by leaving me to deactivate most of her many daily phone alarms, she's so playful this chick."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 24 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
